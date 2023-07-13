News and analysis
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
Markets trod water in the morning session despite financial stocks generally beating earnings expectations, suggesting that recent strength in tech and bank stocks was already in the price, with the Nasdaq and KBW Banks index up 8% since early June. Silver led commodities again, up 25% in 4 months. Bottom-line: risk-hold?
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
Find out what to expect from the stocks due to report earnings this week.
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Welcome to another edition of Forex Friday, a weekly report in which we discuss selected currency themes mainly from a macro viewpoint, but we also throw in a pinch of technical analysis here and there. In this week’s report, we will discuss a couple of dollar pairs and look forward to next week’s key events affecting the currency markets.
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Tesla’s price cuts are fuelling growth in deliveries, but what will the impact be on margins?
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
What stocks are being discussed and traded today, and which ones are experiencing the sharpest moves before the bell?
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
The momentum is clearly to the upside, which means the crude oil outlook is still positive. Next week's key event is likely to be the data dump from China.
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
The outlook is rosy for Netflix, but can it keep up with market expectations?
DAX, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
DAX eases after a week of strong gains. Gold bulls pausing for breath.
The Week Ahead: Earnings, China data dump, Canadian CPI up next
US inflation takes the centre stage next week for economic data, with the Bank of Canada (BOC) and Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also set to announce their monetary policy decisions.
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
Appetite for risk has been on the rise which has seen commodity currencies such as AUD and NZD outperform. Today we look at a potential bullish setup on AUD/JPY.
Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
Nasdaq led market’s higher, reaching a 12-month peak, as traders absorbed good news on inflation and looked forward to a peak in interest rates. Producer price index (PPI) inflation published today were better than expected, consistent with yesterday’s CPI inflation, suggesting decreasing inflationary pressures at the wholesale level. Weekly jobless claims fell, highlighting the continuing risk of a tight labor market. Bottom-line: risk-on.
EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
The EUR/USD outlook remains positive as sings of disinflation has fueled optimism over peak interest rates with one final Fed hike likely come July 26.
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
The yen has rallied across the board over the last week+, but traders may now look to take profits on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY ahead of the weekend...
