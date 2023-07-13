News and analysis

Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines

Markets trod water in the morning session despite financial stocks generally beating earnings expectations, suggesting that recent strength in tech and bank stocks was already in the price, with the Nasdaq and KBW Banks index up 8% since early June. Silver led commodities again, up 25% in 4 months. Bottom-line: risk-hold?

default avatar
Yesterday 03:56 AM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America

Find out what to expect from the stocks due to report earnings this week.

Close-up of market chart

Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday

Welcome to another edition of Forex Friday, a weekly report in which we discuss selected currency themes mainly from a macro viewpoint, but we also throw in a pinch of technical analysis here and there. In this week’s report, we will discuss a couple of dollar pairs and look forward to next week’s key events affecting the currency markets.

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
DAX bulls eye a break of 16k: European open – 13th July 2023
July 13, 2023 05:01 AM
Gold nuggets
Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
July 12, 2023 10:41 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?

Tesla’s price cuts are fuelling growth in deliveries, but what will the impact be on margins?

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023

What stocks are being discussed and traded today, and which ones are experiencing the sharpest moves before the bell?

Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80

The momentum is clearly to the upside, which means the crude oil outlook is still positive. Next week's key event is likely to be the data dump from China.

Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q2 earnings?

The outlook is rosy for Netflix, but can it keep up with market expectations?

Germany flag

DAX, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch

DAX eases after a week of strong gains. Gold bulls pausing for breath.

default avatar
July 14, 2023 05:38 PM

    The Week Ahead: Earnings, China data dump, Canadian CPI up next

    US inflation takes the centre stage next week for economic data, with the Bank of Canada (BOC) and Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also set to announce their monetary policy decisions.

    default avatar
    July 14, 2023 01:55 PM
      Close-up of market chart

      AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023

      Appetite for risk has been on the rise which has seen commodity currencies such as AUD and NZD outperform. Today we look at a potential bullish setup on AUD/JPY.

      Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news

      Nasdaq led market’s higher, reaching a 12-month peak, as traders absorbed good news on inflation and looked forward to a peak in interest rates. Producer price index (PPI) inflation published today were better than expected, consistent with yesterday’s CPI inflation, suggesting decreasing inflationary pressures at the wholesale level. Weekly jobless claims fell, highlighting the continuing risk of a tight labor market. Bottom-line: risk-on.

      EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?

      The EUR/USD outlook remains positive as sings of disinflation has fueled optimism over peak interest rates with one final Fed hike likely come July 26.

      Japanese Flag

      Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue

      The yen has rallied across the board over the last week+, but traders may now look to take profits on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY ahead of the weekend...

      Forex news and analysis

      Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
      July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
      July 13, 2023 04:14 PM

      Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
      July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
      July 14, 2023 11:55 AM

      Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
July 13, 2023 01:51 PM
      July 13, 2023 01:51 PM
      GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
      July 13, 2023 07:56 AM
