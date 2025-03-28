Supercharge your first trades with our welcome bonus

Open an account before 28 March 2025 and receive a welcome bonus of up to $2,000 when you make your first trades with us. Maximise your potential with a multi-award-winning broker boasting over 40 years’ history of success.

T&Cs apply

Open account
Find out more
Celebrating 100 Years of StoneX
Celebrating 100 Years of StoneX
2000 new
Celebrating 100 Years of StoneX
Celebrating 100 Years of StoneX

CFD trading

Take a position on both rising and falling markets with CFD trading.

Forex trading

Choose from over 84 currency pairs for leveraged trading in a highly liquid market.

Bullion

StoneX Bullion, our associate entity, offers investing in gold, silver, platinum and palladium on their platforms

Spot gold

Extract more value from your trades with spot gold, offering a raw spread at just 0.15pts.

CFD trading

Take a position on both rising and falling markets with CFD trading.

Forex trading

Choose from over 84 currency pairs for leveraged trading in a highly liquid market.

Bullion

StoneX Bullion, our associate entity, offers investing in gold, silver, platinum and palladium on their platforms

Spot gold

Extract more value from your trades with spot gold, offering a raw spread at just 0.15pts.

Why trade with City Index?

Over one million account holders* use us to trade the financial markets. Here's why.

Open account 

*StoneX retail trading live and demo account holders globally since Q4 2020.

Speed clock
Speed

Over 99% of trades using our award-winning trading platforms are executed in less than a second.

Execution
Dedicated customer service
Reliability

99.99% of all valid trades are executed by our market-leading trading technology and trading platforms.

Platforms
Exposure
Experience

We’re backed by Nasdaq-listed StoneX, a Fortune 100 company with over a century in the financial markets. Combined with our four decades of heritage, you’re in good hands.

About us
Tools
Tools

Enhance your trading experience with our exclusive Performance Analytics technology and comprehensive risk management tools. From Knockout Options to Guaranteed Stop Loss Orders, our tools are designed to help you manage risk effectively and make informed decisions.

Our tools

A suite of award-winning trading platforms and apps

Mobile trading app

Our powerful mobile platform doesn’t compromise on performance. Enjoy all the same trading features and full control of your trading account on the move.

Learn more about mobile trading apps

Web Trader platform

Trade over 6,000 global markets with our browser-based web trading platform that’s compatible on any device and comes complete with a range of intelligent tools.

Learn more about Web Trader platform

TradingView

Access an unparalleled trading experience with the help of TradingView’s supercharged charting tools across browser and desktop apps.

Learn more about TradingView 

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform

Harness the power of the world’s most popular forex (FX) trading platform, MT4, now with added asset classes – including FX, commodities and indices.

Learn more about MetaTrader 4 trading platform
Trading platform comparison
Trading platforms and apps
Open an account today
  1. Register
    an account
  2. Deposit
    and fund securely
  3. Start trading
    on 6,000+ markets
Open an account today
Open account
Try a demo

Competitive pricing on over 6,000 global markets

CFD and forex trading education

I'm
a new trader
  • a new trader
  • an experienced trader
and would like information on:

Our performance in numbers

0.1 m+
Account holders*
1 k+
Global markets
0 s
Average execution
1 +
Staff
1 +
Partners

*StoneX retail trading live and demo account holders globally since Q4 2020.

How we can help you start your trading journey

Welcome pack
Welcome pack

Welcome pack

You’ll receive our handy welcome pack and help setting up your CFD trading account.

Platform walkthroughs
Platform walkthroughs

Trading platform tutorials

Enjoy a personalised trading platform tutorial from a member of our expert team.

Markets commentary
Markets commentary

Latest market news and analysis

Stay close to the latest market moves with our expert analysis and integrated Reuters newsfeed.

Dedicated customer service
Dedicated customer service

24/5 customer care

Our Client Support team is always on hand to help with any queries.

Open account

Latest market research

Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 01:30 PM
      Australian flag
      Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 07:00 AM

        Stay ahead of the moving markets

        Keep up with the latest market-moving news from our expert analysts.

        Read the latest market research

        Trade with a regulated broker you can trust

        Almost 40 years’ experience

        City Index has been helping our clients navigate financial markets since 1983 and is a world-leading provider of financial services.

        Authorised and regulated

        We are fully licensed in multiple jurisdictions worldwide, including by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), holding us to the highest industry standards of accountability and transparency.

        Financial strength and security

        City Index is part of the StoneX Group, a Nasdaq-listed Fortune 100 company with a proven track record in providing retail and institutional traders with trading services.

        trade with a regulated broker you can trust new