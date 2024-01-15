Two Trades to Watch

GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD falls as UK wage growth cools. DAX falls in risk-off trade ahead of ZEW economic sentiment data.

DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

DAX looks to GDP data. Oil stabilizes with a focus on the Middle East.

January 15, 2024 08:35 PM
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

    GBP/USD rises after UK GDP rises, but recession risks remain. Oil rises as geopolitical tensions deepen.

    January 12, 2024 08:09 PM

      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch

      EUR/USD looks to US inflation data. FTSE 100 rises with supermarkets in focus ahead of US CPI.

      January 11, 2024 08:55 PM
        GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

        GBP/USD looks to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's appearance before the Treasury Select Committee. USD/JPY rises ahead of tomorrow's US CPI data.

        DAX, Oil Forecast :Two trades to watch

        DAX rises despite industrial production falling. Oil attempts to rise after shedding over 4% yesterday.

        January 9, 2024 07:29 PM
          EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

          EUR/USD holds steady ahead of retail sales data. USD/JPY slips after steep gains last week & with inflation data in focus.

          DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

          DAX falls after retail sales tumble and ahead of Eurozone inflation data. USD/JPY rises ahead of US NFP report.

          January 5, 2024 07:04 PM
            EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

            EUR/USD attempts to recover ahead of German inflation data. USD/JPY extends its recovery after FOMC minutes and ahead of labor market data.

            GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch

            GBP/USD rises ahead of the Fed minutes. DAX struggles as the recent rate cut rally stalls.

            January 3, 2024 07:45 PM
              GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

              GBP/USD fall after UK inflation cools by more than forecast. EUR/USD falls despite German consumer confidence ticking higher.

              EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

              EUR/USD looks to eurozone inflation data. USD/JPY rises after the BoJ leaves rates unchanged.

              DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

              DAX slips ahead of German IFO business climate data. Oil extends its rebound on supply concerns.

              December 18, 2023 07:57 PM
                EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

                EUR/USD falls as recession worries increase. GBP/USD rises after the BoE & PMI data.

                GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch

                GBP/USD rises to 1.26 after a dovish Fed meeting & ahead of the BoE rate decision. DAX hits a new all-time high post-Fed & ahead of the ECB rate decision.

                December 14, 2023 07:25 PM
                  GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch

                  GBP/USD falls amid rising recession worries & ahead of the Fed. DAX rises despite falling industrial output and with risk events on tap.

                  December 13, 2023 09:56 PM
                    GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

                    GBP/USD holds steady after a mixed jobs report & ahead of US CPI. USD/JPY falls with US CPI in focus.

                    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch

                    FTSE falls after weak data from China & ahead of a busy week for central banks. EUR/USD struggles ahead of the ECB & Fed rate decisions.

                    December 11, 2023 08:26 PM
                      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

                      EUR/USD falls after German inflation and ahead of US jobs data. USD/JPY stabilises after yesterday's slump, US non-farm payroll data up next.

                      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

                      EUR/USD trades at a 3-week low on rate cut bets. Oil steadies after yesterday's steep selloff, China data could limit gains.

                      December 7, 2023 07:22 PM
                        DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

                        DAX rises to an all time high on rate cut bets. GBP/USD look to BoE's Bailey & US ADP payrolls.

                        December 6, 2023 07:44 PM
                          EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch

                          EUR/USD falls ahead of EZ services PMI data. FTSE falls for a second day, miners under pressure.

                          December 5, 2023 08:18 PM
                            EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

                            EUR/USD falls with rate cut bets in focus. USD/JPY falls to a 3-month low as geopolitical tensions rise.

