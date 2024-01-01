City Index 40th Anniversary

To celebrate our 40th birthday, we’re offering a 12-month TradingView subscription for new and existing traders who connect their City Index and TradingView accounts and make a trade*. Join over a million traders and discover your potential with a multi-award winning broker with a 40-year history of success.

*Standard CFD accounts only. T&Cs apply
Celebrating 100 Years of StoneX
CFD trading

Take a position on both rising and falling markets with CFD trading.

Forex trading

Access 84+ pairs with institutional liquidity and competitive spreads.

Bullion

StoneX Bullion, our associate entity offers investing in gold, silver, platinum; and palladium on their platforms.

Shares Trading

Trade Australian or global share CFDs like Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Woolworths, Amazon and Tesla.

Performance Analytics
Gain even deeper insight into your trading behaviour and performance across four key metrics with Performance Analytics, powered by Chasing Returns.

Risk Management
PlayMaker

Be in control of your trading every step of the way by protecting your capital from excessive risk or emotion

Dedicated customer service
With 24/5 dedicated client support, we’re always on hand to help – and 99.99% of all valid trades are executed by our market-leading trading technology.
A suite of award-winning trading platforms and apps

Mobile trading app

Our powerful mobile platform doesn’t compromise on performance. Enjoy all the same trading features and full control of your trading account on the move.

Web Trader platform

Trade over 6,300 global markets with our browser-based web trading platform that’s compatible on any device and comes complete with a range of intelligent tools.

TradingView

Access an unparalleled trading experience with the help of TradingView’s supercharged charting tools across browser and desktop apps.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform

Harness the power of the world’s most popular forex (FX) trading platform, MT4, now with added asset classes – including FX, commodities and indices.

0.1 m+
Active clients*
1000 +
Markets
0 s
Average execution
1 +
Staff
1
Years' experience

Welcome pack
Welcome pack

Welcome pack

You’ll receive our handy welcome pack and help setting up your trading account.

Platform walkthroughs
Platform walkthroughs

Platform walkthroughs

Enjoy a personalised trading platform tutorial from a member of our expert team.

Markets commentary
Markets commentary

Real-time market commentary

Stay close to the latest market moves with our expert analysis and integrated Reuters newsfeed.

Dedicated customer service
Dedicated customer service

24/5 customer care

Our Client Support team is always on hand to help with any queries.

Exclusive Events

Online Webinar

 

Occurs every Monday
2pm AEDT

 

Matt's Weekly Watchlist

 

Join Matt for a live breakdown of his weekly watchlist. With a heavy emphasis on charts alongside commentary of key drivers for the week, Matt will identify trends, potential reversals and key levels to watch. With over 15 years experience in the markets, his webinars can be both informative and educational. And with the intention of saving you time, it could be a worthwhile first step towards your own research.

 

Jerry Chen

Online Webinar

 

Occurs every Friday
11am AEDT

 

Inside Markets: Decoding key moves and event risk ahead

 

Join our Analyst, David Scutt, for a top-down look at what’s been impacting markets over the past week, along with the key events you need to know about looking ahead. Using his more than two decades’ experience in FX and interest rate markets, David will focus on the things you need to know as a trader, allowing you determine what signals to listen to and those you should ignore.

 

David Scutt Webinar

Online Webinar

 

Occurs every Monday
1pm AEDT

 

Weekly Live with Jerry

 

Join our Analyst Jerry's Weekly Live, as he explores the recent performance and future trends of major Asian stock indices such as China A50, HK50, and Japan 225. This session will provide insights into the economic dynamics driving these markets and highlight potential trading opportunities. Don't miss this chance to gain valuable market knowledge and strategic advantages in Asian markets.

 

Jerry Chen Webinar

Latest market research

stocks_03
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:23 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
    By:
    David Song
    Today 01:56 PM
      gpbusd_06
      GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 05:52 AM

        Stay one step ahead

        The markets are always moving. Get the latest news and analysis.

        Trade with a regulated broker

        40 years’ experience

        City Index has been helping our clients navigate financial markets since 1983 and is a world-leading provider of financial services.

        Authorised and regulated

        We are fully licensed and regulated in Australia since 2006 and we hold the highest industry standards of accountability and transparency.

        Financial strength and security

        City Index is part of the StoneX Group, a Nasdaq-listed Fortune 100 company with a proven track record in providing retail and institutional clients with trading services.

