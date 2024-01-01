Trusted by traders for 40 years
To celebrate our 40th birthday, we’re offering a 12-month TradingView subscription for new and existing traders who connect their City Index and TradingView accounts and make a trade*. Join over a million traders and discover your potential with a multi-award winning broker with a 40-year history of success.
Bullion
StoneX Bullion, our associate entity offers investing in gold, silver, platinum; and palladium on their platforms.
Shares Trading
Trade Australian or global share CFDs like Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Woolworths, Amazon and Tesla.
Bullion
StoneX Bullion, our associate entity offers investing in gold, silver, platinum; and palladium on their platforms.
Shares Trading
Trade Australian or global share CFDs like Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), Woolworths, Amazon and Tesla.
Over one million account holders* use us to trade the financial markets. Here's why.
*StoneX retail trading live and demo account holders globally since Q4 2020.
Gain even deeper insight into your trading behaviour and performance across four key metrics with Performance Analytics, powered by Chasing Returns.
Be in control of your trading every step of the way by protecting your capital from excessive risk or emotion
Trade with limited risk and protect your funds using our advanced tools, including Guaranteed Stop Loss Orders.
A suite of award-winning trading platforms and apps
Mobile trading app
Our powerful mobile platform doesn’t compromise on performance. Enjoy all the same trading features and full control of your trading account on the move.
Web Trader platform
Trade over 6,300 global markets with our browser-based web trading platform that’s compatible on any device and comes complete with a range of intelligent tools.
TradingView
Access an unparalleled trading experience with the help of TradingView’s supercharged charting tools across browser and desktop apps.
MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform
Harness the power of the world’s most popular forex (FX) trading platform, MT4, now with added asset classes – including FX, commodities and indices.
Open an account today
-
Registeran account
-
Depositand fund securely
-
Start tradingon 6,300+ markets
Open an account today
Competitive pricing on over 6,300 global markets
CFD and forex trading education
-
a new trader
-
an experienced trader
Our performance in numbers
*StoneX retail trading live and demo account holders globally since Q4 2020.
Online Webinar
Occurs every Monday
2pm AEDT
Matt's Weekly Watchlist
Join Matt for a live breakdown of his weekly watchlist. With a heavy emphasis on charts alongside commentary of key drivers for the week, Matt will identify trends, potential reversals and key levels to watch. With over 15 years experience in the markets, his webinars can be both informative and educational. And with the intention of saving you time, it could be a worthwhile first step towards your own research.
Online Webinar
Occurs every Friday
11am AEDT
Inside Markets: Decoding key moves and event risk ahead
Join our Analyst, David Scutt, for a top-down look at what’s been impacting markets over the past week, along with the key events you need to know about looking ahead. Using his more than two decades’ experience in FX and interest rate markets, David will focus on the things you need to know as a trader, allowing you determine what signals to listen to and those you should ignore.
Online Webinar
Occurs every Monday
1pm AEDT
Weekly Live with Jerry
Join our Analyst Jerry's Weekly Live, as he explores the recent performance and future trends of major Asian stock indices such as China A50, HK50, and Japan 225. This session will provide insights into the economic dynamics driving these markets and highlight potential trading opportunities. Don't miss this chance to gain valuable market knowledge and strategic advantages in Asian markets.
Latest market research
Stay one step ahead
The markets are always moving. Get the latest news and analysis.
Trade with a regulated broker
40 years’ experience
City Index has been helping our clients navigate financial markets since 1983 and is a world-leading provider of financial services.
Authorised and regulated
We are fully licensed and regulated in Australia since 2006 and we hold the highest industry standards of accountability and transparency.
Financial strength and security
City Index is part of the StoneX Group, a Nasdaq-listed Fortune 100 company with a proven track record in providing retail and institutional clients with trading services.