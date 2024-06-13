S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity

Supporting stocks today was news of another weaker-than-expected inflation report. Treasury yields fell as a slowdown in producer prices measure of inflation bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates this year.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 12:00 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Major US technology stocks have just opened higher, after they retained their gains following Powell’s press conference last night. Though the Dow retreated after closing lower yesterday, the more tech-heavy indices like the Nasdaq 100 have gained further ground. S&P 500 was flat at the time of writing, holding near a record high hit yesterday. So, the technology sector remains the primary driver of market performance; without it, the stock markets would appear markedly different. With technology doing the heavy lifting, one has to wonder how much further the sector can hold up the market. The correction potential is there, but so far, the indices have not created a clear topping pattern. This means that, for now at least, buying dips in tech-heavy indices continues to remain a more sensible trading strategy than attempting to time the market top, even though concerns over valuations are rising by each passing day, raising questions over the S&P 500 forecast.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q2 2024

PPI inflation falls as jobless claims jump

 

Supporting stocks today was news of another weaker-than-expected inflation report. Treasury yields fell as a slowdown in producer prices measure of inflation bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates this year. The PPI index saw its largest decline in seven months, adding to signs that inflationary pressures are easing. It fell by 0.2% month-over-month, while the core rate was flat on the month, both weaker than expected.

 

Additionally, initial claims for US unemployment benefits surged to a nine-month high of 242,000, driven by a significant increase in California. The jump was more than expected, providing evidence that the labour market may be weakening after Friday’s non-farm payrolls headline figure had suggested otherwise.

 

S&P forecast: Stocks keep on marching higher on despite macro concerns

 

Today’s softer PPI data provides some welcome relieve, but the fight against inflation continues. At 3.4%, CPI inflation remains well above the Fed’s target, holding above 3% for the 38th consecutive month, with super core CPI (which includes core services inflation less shelter) increasing 5% year-over-year in May, its highest level since April last year. This makes the cost of living extremely expensive, especially considering that median US house prices remain at an all-time high of $434,000 and GDP growth has slowed to 1.3% in the first quarter. Additionally, there are no plans in place to address the nearly $35-trillion national debt and rising deficits.

 

 

Fed says one more rate cut, but markets want more

 

The Federal Reserve reduced their expectations for interest-rate cuts this year, though Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for more cuts, emphasizing that the new forecasts were conservative. Policymakers' updated economic projections now indicate they expect to lower borrowing costs only once in 2024, down from the three reductions previously anticipated, according to their median estimate. Despite positive consumer price data released yesterday, they also raised their inflation forecasts. This cautious stance, however, did little to deter bond traders, who continued to bet on rate cuts.

 

S&P forecast: technical analysis

 

 

Despite the Dow lagging, the S&P forecast remains positive as it continues to defy gravity. Confirmation is needed before one can trade it short given how strong the bullish trend has been this year. For example, the index will need to break a recent low and hold below it – such as the 5191 level. Ahead of this, there are several support levels that could hold firm, including at 5376 and 5326 and 5277, all levels that were support or resistance in the past. The 5326 level is also in proximity of the 21-day exponential moving average, making it a key level.

 

S&P 500 forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

It's been well over 300 trading days since the S&P 500 experienced a 2% decline, indicating a strong absence of bearish sentiment. Until this streak breaks and a lower low signals a potential bearish reversal, those anticipating a downturn will need to remain patient, even if the market appears overvalued. The bullish trend must show signs of weakening before a reversal can occur, and this takes time. This year has seen one of the longest rallies ever, with the S&P 500 reaching 27 new all-time highs. Given the fervour for AI and technology stocks, more new highs are likely.

 

Some argue that the market's strength is bolstered by significant deficit spending, which will need to be addressed eventually. However, as traders, we must respect market dynamics and avoid making premature decisions without thorough analysis, even if the Fed is no longer expected to cut rates three times this year.

 

Tesla and Broadcom provide additional boost

 

There were a few technology companies that saw their shares surge higher at the open, including Tesla after Elon Musk announced that shareholders had overwhelmingly voted to re-approve his compensation package and move the company’s state of incorporation to Texas. Another tech company, Broadcom, which is a chip supplier for Apple, reported results that exceeded estimates, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence products.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Stocks Indices US 500 SPX 500 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
Today 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls post-Fed & as PPI falls, jobless claims rise
Today 01:06 PM
Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
Today 10:30 AM
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Research
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:00 PM
    stocks_03
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks drop ahead of busy week
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 2, 2024 08:00 AM
        Wall Street sign with a building in background
        S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 2, 2024 04:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.