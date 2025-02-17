USD regains composure, CPI and retail sales key next week: The Week Ahead

It has been a turbulent week for markets overall, even if the baulk of it arrived on Monday. The USD index has regained the week’s earlier losses after the Fed quelled fears of emergency rate cuts. But that could change if next week’s US retail sales or CPI figures surprises to the downside. We also have a potentially live RBNZ meeting, UK CPI and Australian employment figures to contend with.