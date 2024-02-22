European Open
DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open
It was a lively session for equity traders in Asia on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 and DAX futures hitting record highs. The Nikkei made its inevitable run to 39k and touched a record high, by a cat's whisker.
EUR/USD: Dangling precariously as supports give way
There’s now a very real possibility the ECB will cut interest rates earlier and more aggressively than the US Federal Reserve this year, putting EUR/USD under the pump and eyeing more downside.
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
WTI crude is trying to rise for a third day in line with my bullish bias, although resistance nearby hints at a pullback at the least. Momentum for gold has turned lower, and it looks like bears may not quite be done yet.
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
The US dollar extended Friday's NFP gains in Asia's Monday trade. But with an ISM services report and central bankers on tap, EUR/USD and GBP/USD show the potential to recoup some of their earlier losses.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC
Implied volatility levels for gold, USD/JPY and EUR/USD are elevated heading into this month’s FOMC meeting, where traders are hoping for clues on future Fed policy.
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
The 1-hour chart for EUR/USD is a sight for sore eyes. It lacks a defined trend and has seen bursts of volatility in both directions before reverting to the centre of its sideways chopfest. But with key events within sight, we may be able to get a breakout or at least a clearer picture.
US dollar pares earlier losses, gold bears eye $2000: Asian Open
Price action on the US dollar remains choppy, but the bias remains for a run for 104. And that could weigh on gold as bears eye a run towards $2000.
EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024
S&P global release their flash PMI reports for the major regions today. And with PMI reports from Europe and US, it places EUR/USD onto trader's radars.
GBP/JPY teases 2015 high post BOJ, Crude oil eyes $77: European open
The US dollar and yen were the weakest FX majors during the Asian session, following reports of China stimulus and no change in policy from the BOJ. GBP/JPY has probed a key resistance level and crude oil shows the potential to extend yesterday's gains.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY forecast: European open – Jan 2, 2024
Implied volatility for USD/JPY over the next 24 hours is more than twice its usual level ahead of tomorrow’s BOJ meeting, and a potential topping pattern may be forming on the EUR/USD 1-hour chart.
USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
We're seeing early signs that the US dollar rally could be losing steam and indices such as the DAX are finding stability. Whilst too early to pick out trend reversals, it does suggest that sentiment of this week is quietly changing.
EUR/USD turns lower as USD dollar bulls retain control: European open
The US dollar finds itself bid ahead of the European open, with a key Fed member set to deliver a speech. And with a ZEW economic report up first, EUR/USD will be a key market to watch over the next 24 hours.
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP in focus for BOE and ECB meetings: European open
We have arguably seen the biggest central bank surprise of the week, with the Fed’s dovish pivot. But that may also influence the tone of the SNB, BOE and ECB at their meetings today – even if only to a degree.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied volatility rises ahead of FOMC
The Fed meet for their final meeting of the year, where they’ll also release their quarterly forecasts and dot plot aside the usual statement and press conference. And the anticipation of a market reaction has seen the implied volatility levels for EUR/USD and USD/JPY rise.
EUR/USD hits major resistance ahead of US inflation: European open
With inflation data for Europe and the US in today's European session, we take a look at EUR/USD to identify key levels and a directional bias.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY implied vols rise ahead CPI and GDP data: European Open
With a host of inflation data from Europe and GDP data for the US, implied volatility has picked up to wake markets up from their post-Thanksgiving lull. Today we take a look at USD/JPY and EUR/USD for a potential setup.
GBP/USD bulls eye move to 1.27: European open – Nov 27, 2023
GBP/USD has continued to take advantage of a weaker US dollar and rise to an 11-week high. And with a high level of volume activity overhead, we see the potential for a move to 1.27.
EUR/USD looks set to mean revert, Nasdaq to rally into Thanksgiving? European open
Has the rally on EUR/USD gone too far, too soon? Whilst it shows the potential for further gains, a pullback would not come as too much of a surprise. And with the Nasdaq rising ~80% of the Wednesday's ahead of Thanksgiving, we feel inclined to seek intraday bullish setups today.
US dollar index approaches its 200-day MA as EUR/USD eyes resistance
With the US dollar continuing to soften during Monday’s Asian trade, we now wait to see if it can help EUR/USD break above a key resistance level. But with the 200-day MA nearby for the US dollar index, it might may hit a bump in the road.
Gold set to bounce? EUR/CHF looks ready to roll (over): European open
Today we look at a cheeky long setup on gold with its double bottom pattern at support, and an interesting setup on EUR/CHF which could appeal to bearish swing traders.
USD/JPY bears eye 150, DAX squares up to its 200-day MA: European open
Whilst the 200-day MA stands in the way of further DAX gains, I suspect a move to 16k could still be on the cards. USD/JPY could also test 150 as part of its next leg lower, if incoming US data disappoints.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY key levels ahead of US inflation: European open
Once again, the 1-day implied volatility levels for EUR/USD and USD/JPY have blown out ahead of a busy calendar. Central bank members from the Fed, ECB, BOE and SNB will hit the wires, European GDP is also on tap ahead of the key US inflation report.
GBP/USD, DAX technical analysis: European open – Nov 13, 2023
With central bank members from the Fed and BOE lined up ahead of tomorrow's US inflation report, GBP/USD is a pair to watch for potential volatility. And whilst the DAX has seen a decent rally from its cycle low, I'm looking for a potential swing high and pullback to 15k.