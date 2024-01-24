EUR/USD, GBP/AUD analysis: European open – Jan 24, 2024

S&P global release their flash PMI reports for the major regions today. And with PMI reports from Europe and US, it places EUR/USD onto trader's radars.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 5:00 PM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 4.3 points (0.06%) and currently trades at 7,519.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -282.34 points (-0.77%) and currently trades at 36,235.23
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 231.67 points (1.51%) and currently trades at 15,585.65
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 39.2 points (0.36%) and currently trades at 11,009.26

 

UK and European indices:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 14 points (0.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,499.73
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 27 points (0.6%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,492.91
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 100 points (0.6%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,727.09

 

US index futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 24 points (0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 12.5 points (0.26%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 74.25 points (0.42%)

 

20240124indices

  

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 08:15 – French flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 08:30 – Germany flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 09:00 – Eurozone flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 09:30 – UK flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 14:45 – US flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 15:00 – BOC interest rate decision (looking for dovish clues)

 

S&P global release their flash PMI reports for the major regions today. So far we have seen quite a mix amongst PMI reports in Asia, with New Zealand manufacturing souring, manufacturing for Australia expand and above expectations, yet contract in Japan whilst their services surprised to the upside with an expansion. With no clear pattern from Asia, we’re hoping for some cleaner data sets from Europe and the US. Currency traders will like to see a divergence between regions; such as weak PMI data for Europe and strong from the US for bearish EUR/USD bets (or bullish on the US dollar). And if UK data were to disappoint, it could see GBP/JPY pull back further from its highs after failing to break the December 2015 high yesterday.

 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

 

The Bank of Canada are highly likely to hold their rates at 5% for a fourth consecutive meeting, with no immediate case for any hikes and a growing case for their first cut. Their last statement noted that there is “growing evidence that past interest rate increases are dampening economic activity and relieving price pressures”, so focus will shift straight to the statement to see if it delivers a similar tone. However, also note that their quarterly monetary policy report will be released which includes their updated forecasts for growth an inflation, which itself can provide guidance on if or when they may begin easing rates.

 

20240124forex

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The euro if suffering from the same chart noise as the US dollar index; current price action on the daily chart is surrounded by 50 and 200-day averages and EMAs. Still, EUR/USD has retraced around 50% of Tuesday’s decline, and prices are now meandering around the weekly pivot point and prior cycle lows. There’s also a high-volume node (HVN) just above the 50% retracement level which could well attract prices, so I’m on guard for a spike or two higher before momentum turns lower.

Ultimately, I am bullish on the US dollar so seeking short opportunities on EUR/USD. A weak PMI report form Europe and strong data from the US could do wonders for that bias. Bears could seek to fade into resistance levels with a stop above. In anticipation of an eventual leg lower.

20240124eurusd

 

GBP/AUD technical analysis (daily chart):

Relatively hawkish expectations of the BOE over the RBA and positive interest rate differentials have helped GBP/USD rise over 4.4% this past three weeks. Price action on the weekly chart remains firmly bullish, although we’ve seen three bullish weeks in a row (and potentially on track for a fourth), so we may need a new catalyst for it to notch up another few consecutive weeks. Still, a potential bullish reversal pattern is forming on the daily chart, so I’m keeping a lookout for a break above 1.94 to signal trend continuation.

A pullback to the 2021 high could provide an area for dip buyers to consider loading up, whereas a strong break beneath it suggests a retracement is underway and invalidates the bullish bias.

20240124gbpaud

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open PMI GBP AUD Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
Today 05:41 AM
Hang Seng, China A50 and CNH need sustained rally to turn bearish China narrative around
Today 02:16 AM
NZD/USD pops on confirmation New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem
Yesterday 10:31 PM
US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Yesterday 02:13 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:25 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    GBP/JPY teases 2015 high post BOJ, Crude oil eyes $77: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:18 AM
      stocks_08
      S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones leave dubious candles at record highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 12:57 AM
        Forex trading
        AUD/USD bears return, USD/JPY in focus for BOJ: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 22, 2024 10:21 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.