DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open

It was a lively session for equity traders in Asia on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 and DAX futures hitting record highs. The Nikkei made its inevitable run to 39k and touched a record high, by a cat's whisker.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 4:12 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It was a lively session for equity traders in Asia on Thursday, with the Nikkei 225 and DAX futures hitting record highs. The Nikkei made its inevitable run to 39k and touched a record high, by a cat's whisker.

 

Nikkei 225 technical analysis:

The Nikkei meteoric rise is something to behold, having risen over 9% in 18 trading days, 28% from the October low, or 138% from the pandemic low. The question now is whether it has any juice left in the tank.

But I always remain sceptical of such breaks of big numbers as they can suck in the late comers, only to find they have been 'caught short' at a record high before a volatile shakeout ensues. Call me a sceptic, but I never trust the first break. Even if it does show the potential to eventually trade higher.

Traders may want to err on the side of caution around these highs because, at the time of writing, the ‘breakout’ above the 1989 lacks conviction. And if we fid that Wall Street struggles today, it could be the catalyst to knock the mighty Nikkei from its perch, even if only temporarily. But as long as The Nasdaq 100 holds its trend and the BOJ remain ultra dovish, a move to 40k seems plausible.

 

20240222nikkei

 

DAX technical analysis:

US and European futures markets gapped higher at the open, seemingly tied to the latest strong earnings from report from Nvidia and the Nikkei hitting a record high. This saw DAX futures gap higher from Wednesday’s close and reach for its own record high, and prices are now consolidating within a potential bullish pennant ahead of the cash market open.

 

However, trading activity is on very low volume, as was the rally in the final stages of yesterday’s DAX cash session. It is not uncommon to see the ‘false move’ out of a classic continuation pattern before a sharp reversal, and for the true direction to unfold later in the session. Therefore I would prefer to see if prices retrace after the open to fill some its liquidity gaps before finding support and an anticipated swing low, before breaking to new highs.

20240222dax 

 

Events in focus (GMT):

You could consider this an 'in between' week, as what traders really care about the most are inflation figures - but they'll need to wait until next week for the PCE report. Unless we see clear trend in today's PMI reports which could 'get things moving'.

 

A glance at the composite PMIs for the US, Europe and the UK show that they're either expanding at a faster pace or slowing at a diminishing rate. And that warns of upside pressure for growth and inflation - which ties back into the 'higher for longer' narrative that traders don't want to hear. So if we see that input costs are rising across the main region, it essentially justifies the Fed's stance to push back on rate cuts and the US dollar could regain its footing after a pullback from its YTD highs.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

  • 09:30 – German PMIs - (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)
  • 09:00 – Euro Area PMIs (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)
  • 0930 – UK PMIs (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)
  • 10:00 – Euro Area inflation
  • 12:30 – ECB monetary policy meeting accounts
  • 13:30 – US jobless claims
  • 14:45 – US PMIs (manufacturing, services and composite - S&P Global)

 

 

20240222forex2

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax European Open Nikkei Indices

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
Today 01:21 AM
Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
Yesterday 10:54 PM
AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:21 PM
Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 02:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:21 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:30 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:00 PM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:21 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.