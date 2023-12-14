EUR/USD, EUR/GBP in focus for BOE and ECB meetings: European open

We have arguably seen the biggest central bank surprise of the week, with the Fed’s dovish pivot. But that may also influence the tone of the SNB, BOE and ECB at their meetings today – even if only to a degree.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 3:47 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 112.4 points (1.55%) and currently trades at 7,370.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by 316.07 points (-0.96%) and currently trades at 32,610.28
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 179.51 points (1.11%) and currently trades at 16,408.26
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 3.64 points (0.03%) and currently trades at 11,194.55

 

UK and European indices:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 65.5 points (0.87%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,613.94
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 56 points (1.24%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,586.19
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 195 points (1.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,961.05

 

US index futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 93 points (0.25%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 18.25 points (0.39%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 93.25 points (0.56%)

 

20231214indices

 

We have arguably seen the biggest central bank surprise of the week, with the Fed’s dovish pivot. But that may also influence the tone of the SNB, BOE and ECB at their meetings today – even if only to a degree.

SNB meeting: The strength of the Swiss franc is likely to be a growing concern for the SNB, given it briefly rose to a an 8-year high against the euro last week. And whist the expectation is for the SNB to hold rates today, lower levels of inflation, a dovish pivot from the Fed and higher currency may be reasons to expect a change of policy soon. At the very least, they could mention concerns over the stronger franc, which could be the prelude to intervention or a lower interest rate.

BOE meeting: The Bank of England are the third major central bank likely to hold interest rates steady this week, even though calls for cuts are growing as economic data continues to soften. Yet interest rates swaps are currently pricing in 200bo of cuts form the BOE next year, and traders will want clues that this remains a possibility. Only three MPC members voted to hike at the last BOE meeting, so two or less today could be taken as further evidence that cuts may be arriving sooner than later to weigh on GBP and potentially support the FTSE.

ECB meeting: The latest round of weak data from Europe has rekindled concerns of a recession, prompting bond bulls to force yields lower in anticipation of an ECB cut. The odds of it happening today seem close to zero, and tat risks higher yields and therefore a higher euro should the ECB not deliver any sprinkles of dove. And as European markets are yet to fully react to the Fed’s dovish meeting, a higher euro now seems like the path of least resistance.

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 08:30 – SNB interest rate decision
  • 09:00 – SNB press conference
  • 12:00 – BOE interest rate decision, MPC votes, meeting minutes
  • 13:15 – ECB interest rate decision, policy statement
  • 13:00 – US retail sales, jobless claims, import/export price index
  • 13:45 – ECB press conference

 

20231214forex

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The euro continued to advance higher during the Asian session following an extended rally on Wednesday. Yet bullish momentum is waning just above 1.090 and beneath the weekly R1 pivot, which makes a likely resistance area.

The 1-day implied volatility band has blown out of the daily chart, with the upper and lower bands sitting conveniently around the monthly R1 and S1 levels. The next big move for EUR/USD is likely down to whether the ECB match the Fed’s dovish pivot (to satisfy bears), or reveal nothing new to disappoint bears and send the euro higher with bond yields.

20231214eurusd

 

EUR/GBP technical analysis (daily chart):

The EUR/GBP cross also finds itself at a pivotal level heading into today’s BOE and ECB meetings. For a clear directional move we need to see a divergence between the two central banks relative to expectations. And with traders keen to seek dovish clues from both the BOE and ECB, it means we need just one of them no not deliver any such expectations to create a move.

For example, dovish ECB meeting coupled with a not dovish ECB meeting could send EUR/GBP towards the 0.8660 handle, near the 200-day EMA and 200-day average. Given the reluctance for the ECB to move policy in the past, I suspect this scenario may be the more likely.

However, if we’re treated to a dovish ECB meeting and not dovish BOE meeting, we may find a swing form around current levels.

20231214eurgbp

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open BOE ECB SNB

Latest market news

View more
ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
Today 02:31 AM
Dow theory put to the test as DJIA breakout leads S&P 500, Nasdaq 100
Today 01:21 AM
AUD/USD: Australia’s jobs report just the tonic for RBA policy inaction
Today 01:19 AM
AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:29 PM
Christmas comes early for US bond and equity markets
Yesterday 08:31 PM
Fed Meeting Recap: FOMC Sends Doves (And Gold) Flying
Yesterday 08:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP in focus for BOE and ECB meetings: European open
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:47 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Dow theory put to the test as DJIA breakout leads S&P 500, Nasdaq 100
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:21 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD eyes breakout post FOMC, USD/JPY to break 200-day MA? Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:29 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks scale higher ahead of the FOMC rate decision
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 02:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.