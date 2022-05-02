Gold continues selloff as China manufacturing data worsens

Until confidence returns that prices from China will move higher, Gold may begin trading in a range.

May 3, 2022 6:13 AM
Gold nuggets

Fears of deflation caused by lockdowns in China have helped Gold continue its slide lower.  Over the course of the last few weeks, the lockdowns in Shanghai and potentially Beijing have led to poor manufacturing data while inflation remains low.  The NBS Manufacturing PMI for April was 47.4 vs 48 expected at 49.5 last.  The Non-Manufacturing print was even worse at 41.9 vs 48 expected at 48.4 in March.  Both prints are well below the 50 level, which is considered contractionary territory.  China March inflation rate for March was only 1.5% YoY. 

How to start gold trading

Gold (XAU/USD) has been moving aggressively lower since forming a shooting start on April 18th as fears spread that the lockdowns in Shanghai could be extended to Beijing.  Gold put in a high of 1998.35 just 2 weeks ago and, thus far, has traded down to today’s low at 1854.68.  Price today also broke through the 50% retracement level from the lows of August 9th, 2021 to the highs of March 8th.  A confluence of support sits just below.  This level consists of the following:

  • The 200 Day Moving Average
  • The downward sloping trendline from a longer-term symmetrical triangle
  • The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the above-mentioned timeframe

This support zone crosses between 1828.62 and 1834.91.

20220502 xauusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade Gold now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

However, notice that the RSI on the 240-minute timeframe is diverging with price, an indication that Gold may be ready for a bounce.  First resistance is at today’s high near 1914.68.  Above there is horizontal resistance from April 21st at 1937.93 then a downward sloping trendline dating to March 8th near 1974.50.

20220502 xauusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Gold has been moving lower since March 8th; however, the selloff has picked up strength recently on fears of deflation due to lockdowns in China.  The PMI data doesn’t give much hope that prices will rise anytime soon. Is Gold ready to bounce?  The shorter-term timeframe RSI looks to be oversold; therefore a near-term bounce is possible.  However, until confidence returns that prices from China will move higher, Gold may begin trading in a range.

Learn more about metals trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Gold XAU USD Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.