News and analysis
- All
- Forex
- Commodities
- Shares
- Indices
Sort by:
- Newest
- Popular
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
US inflation takes the centre stage next week for economic data, with the Bank of Canada (BOC) and Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also set to announce their monetary policy decisions.
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Stocks were mixed in morning trade as Wall Street continues to digest Q2 earnings reports while monitoring geopolitical tensions in the Black Sea Region – higher oil and food prices could further challenge the Federal Reserve’s ability to hit its 2% inflation mandate through higher commodity prices. Oil was today’s best performer, up 1.4%. Bottom-line: Risk-on.
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Despite yesterday's big drop, there’s no particular cause for bullish concern on the Nasdaq 100 yet from a technical perspective...
Banking news
Trade ideas
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
The US, UK and European calendars are jam-packed this week!
Open an account today
Tight spreads from 0.5 pts on FX and 1 pt on indices.
Award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
UK banks are set to report Q2 results. Here we take a look at what to expect from Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest.
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
The Dow Jones is rising for a 10th straight session, marking the longest winning run since 2017 as investors keep an eye on the latest wave of corporate earnings and as investors look ahead to the FOMC interest rate decision next week. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. On the earnings calendar, American Express beat forecasts and tech stocks are recovering after yesterday's selloff.
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
What stocks are being discussed and traded today, and which ones are experiencing the sharpest moves before the bell?
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
The USD/JPY outlook now hinges more on the decision from the Fed than the BoJ. Meanwhile, the EUR/JPY hit a new high for the year above 158.00, before pulling back a touch. The ECB’s decision will be watched closely next week as it has the potential to move the euro crosses sharply, including the EUR/JPY.
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
GBP/USD rises after retail sales jump. Oil rises on China stimulus optimism.
FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
UK retail sales picked-up more than expected in June, but we saw consumer confidence take its first knock in over six months to suggest thing are getting tougher for the British public.
Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
Nasdaq fell sharply following a disappointing earnings report from Netflix, with Tesla adding a somber. Tesla’s sharp price drop, down 6% this morning, in the face of better revenues and earnings than forecast, was attributed to margins below expectations. Third quarter production was reported as being lower on factory upgrades. This morning's weekly jobless numbers also raised risks of a more hawkish Fed, which may then have negative implications of the economy and stocks. Commodity prices spiked on issues relating to the war in Ukraine. Bottom-line: Risk-off.
British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
If the global economy is showing signs of downshifting, GBP/USD may be particularly vulnerable...
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
The S&P500 is set to open lower, as disappointing figures from Netflix and Tesla drag on the tech sector. While Tesla posted record revenues, the market is fretting over falling margins owing to a series of price cuts and after Musk hinted that more price cuts were coming. Netflix missed revenue forecasts. These stocks were part of the impressive rally which lifted the index YTD. Separately, jobless claims were better than expected raising the chances of the US avoiding a recession.
Forex
Shares
Indices
Commodities
30 days risk-free trading with £10,000 in virtual funds
StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.
No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.