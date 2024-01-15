Two Trades to Watch
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
GBP/USD falls as UK wage growth cools. DAX falls in risk-off trade ahead of ZEW economic sentiment data.
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
DAX looks to GDP data. Oil stabilizes with a focus on the Middle East.
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
GBP/USD rises after UK GDP rises, but recession risks remain. Oil rises as geopolitical tensions deepen.
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD looks to US inflation data. FTSE 100 rises with supermarkets in focus ahead of US CPI.
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
GBP/USD looks to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's appearance before the Treasury Select Committee. USD/JPY rises ahead of tomorrow's US CPI data.
DAX, Oil Forecast :Two trades to watch
DAX rises despite industrial production falling. Oil attempts to rise after shedding over 4% yesterday.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD holds steady ahead of retail sales data. USD/JPY slips after steep gains last week & with inflation data in focus.
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
DAX falls after retail sales tumble and ahead of Eurozone inflation data. USD/JPY rises ahead of US NFP report.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD attempts to recover ahead of German inflation data. USD/JPY extends its recovery after FOMC minutes and ahead of labor market data.
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
GBP/USD rises ahead of the Fed minutes. DAX struggles as the recent rate cut rally stalls.
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
GBP/USD fall after UK inflation cools by more than forecast. EUR/USD falls despite German consumer confidence ticking higher.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD looks to eurozone inflation data. USD/JPY rises after the BoJ leaves rates unchanged.
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
DAX slips ahead of German IFO business climate data. Oil extends its rebound on supply concerns.
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD falls as recession worries increase. GBP/USD rises after the BoE & PMI data.
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
GBP/USD rises to 1.26 after a dovish Fed meeting & ahead of the BoE rate decision. DAX hits a new all-time high post-Fed & ahead of the ECB rate decision.
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
GBP/USD falls amid rising recession worries & ahead of the Fed. DAX rises despite falling industrial output and with risk events on tap.
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
GBP/USD holds steady after a mixed jobs report & ahead of US CPI. USD/JPY falls with US CPI in focus.
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
FTSE falls after weak data from China & ahead of a busy week for central banks. EUR/USD struggles ahead of the ECB & Fed rate decisions.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD falls after German inflation and ahead of US jobs data. USD/JPY stabilises after yesterday's slump, US non-farm payroll data up next.
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD trades at a 3-week low on rate cut bets. Oil steadies after yesterday's steep selloff, China data could limit gains.
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
DAX rises to an all time high on rate cut bets. GBP/USD look to BoE's Bailey & US ADP payrolls.
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD falls ahead of EZ services PMI data. FTSE falls for a second day, miners under pressure.
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
EUR/USD falls with rate cut bets in focus. USD/JPY falls to a 3-month low as geopolitical tensions rise.