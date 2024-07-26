Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs

AUD/USD has equaled its longest losing streak since August 2019, hammered by deteriorating sentiment towards the outlook for the Chinese economy and investor risk appetite, especially towards big tech. But with signs of stablisation in commodity and US stock futures, the grounds for a squeeze higher are growing.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 1:17 AM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD has been highly correlated with commodity and US stock futures over the past fortnight
  • Those markets stabilised on Thursday following the recent rout
  • AUD/USD has equaled its longest losing streak since August 2019
  • China’s market opening likely to be influential on Friday

AUD/USD losing streak the longest in five years

AUD/USD has equaled its longest losing streak since August 2019, hammered by deteriorating sentiment towards the outlook for the Chinese economy and investor risk appetite, especially towards big tech. Should it decline again on Friday, it will be the equal-longest losing streak in decades.

But I’m not sure we’ll see a new record set. Given its strong correlation with commodities such as copper, iron ore and crude oil over the past fortnight, along with US equity index futures, the stabilisation in those markets overnight suggests we may see profit taking in Aussie to close the trading week.

AUD/USD a proxy for risk appetite

This chart shows the rolling 10-day correlation between AUD/USD with SGX iron ore futures in red, COMEX copper in blue, crude oil in grey, S&P 500 e-minis in black and Nasdaq 100 futures in yellow. Every single correlation sits north of 0.8 with four of the five at 0.9 or higher. The higher the score, the greater the relationship between the two variables.

aud correlations july 26 2024

Taking a step back, the strong correlations suggest AUD/USD is being used as proxy for risk sentiment, a role it has often played previously when we’ve seen boarder risk-on-risk-off moves in markets. That means if we see even a modest improvement in risk appetite, as seen on Thursday when the latest batch of US economic data suggested premonitions of an imminent recession may be misplaced, the AUD/USD could find buyers.

The price action in commodity futures is another potential sign that the worst of the rout is over, at least for the moment.

SGX iron ore rebounds above $100

SGX iron ore futures bounced strongly from below $100 during Thursday’s night session, repeating the pattern over the past two years when dips below this psychological level were bought aggressively.

sgx iron ore july 26 2024

While the price action during the night session has not always been a reliable indicator for what we see when heavier volumes are traded during the day, it’s noteworthy that RSI has broken the downtrend dating back to early July, indicating a possible easing of bearish momentum that’s yet to be confirmed by MACD.

If SGX iron ore can push meaningfully above the June 25 low of $101.80, it will bode well for long Aussie positions, pointing to a possible push back towards resistance at $108.95 and 50-day moving average.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

COMEX copper finds bids at 200DMA

Like iron ore, there were also fleeting signs of stablisation in COMEX copper futures on Thursday after eight consecutive daily declines, bouncing after dipping below the 200-day moving average for the first time since February.

copper 26 july 2024

RSI and MACD are still providing bearish signals on momentum, so it’s still too early to get excited about getting long, but with a major support level located not far below at $3.9745, perhaps we’re seeing the early signs of bottoming.

I’d like to see a push back above $4.164 before considering longs, allowing for a stop to be placed below the 200-day moving average for protection.

AUD/USD squeeze risk growing?

With tentative signs of stablisation in commodity futures and US equity index futures pushing higher in early Asian trade, the prospects for some form of squeeze higher in AUD/USD appear to be growing.

aud usd july 26 2024

You can see just how violent the selloff has been over the past two weeks, leaving it oversold on RSI (14) for the first time since August 2023. But the modest reversal on Thursday after breaking the 61.8% Fib retracement of the April-July low-high is about the closest thing to a bullish signal we’ve seen for the AUD/USD in a while.

It’s tempting to go long with a stop below the fib level for protection, but it would be nice to see RSI break its downtrend first to provide confidence that the bearish price momentum is ebbing.

Given the acute focus on China, the reaction to the PBOC’s CNY fix in FX markets, and opening of Chinese stock futures, may provide a strong tell on where the near-term path of least resistance lies. If they open firmer, it may increase the probability of AUD/USD upside.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Forex Trade Ideas Copper Iron Ore

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI rallies following stronger GDP data
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
Yesterday 03:59 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data
Yesterday 01:17 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Yesterday 11:02 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

AUD/USD slammed, JPY thrives amid Wall Street selloff, BOJ expectations
By:
Matt Simpson
July 24, 2024 10:10 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
    By:
    David Scutt
    July 24, 2024 12:14 AM
      aus_02
      AUD/USD and copper slump for a 6th day, ASX 200 regains balance
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 22, 2024 10:43 PM
        aus_07
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie to take its cue from sentiment
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 21, 2024 06:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.