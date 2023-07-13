News and analysis
Oil, EUR/USD Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Oil falls after China’s GDP underwhelms. EUR/USD holds steady at the start of the week below 1.1250
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit by soft China GDP data – Top UK stocks
The FTSE 100 is struggling to keep up the momentum we saw last week in the wake of soft economic data out of China.
Trade ideas
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
GBP and JPY futures positioning has been indicating a potential sentiment extreme, although so far we have only seen a sharp reversal on USD/JPY. Will GBP/USD be next?
Gold’s rally pauses for breath: Asian Open – 17th July 2023
Gold looks set to retrace against some of its recent gains and potentially try to fill a liquidity gap we have identified between 1940 – 1950. Further out the bias remains bullish on gold.
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
Markets trod water in the morning session despite financial stocks generally beating earnings expectations, suggesting that recent strength in tech and bank stocks was already in the price, with the Nasdaq and KBW Banks index up 8% since early June. Silver led commodities again, up 25% in 4 months. Bottom-line: risk-hold?
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
Find out what to expect from the stocks due to report earnings this week.
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Welcome to another edition of Forex Friday, a weekly report in which we discuss selected currency themes mainly from a macro viewpoint, but we also throw in a pinch of technical analysis here and there. In this week’s report, we will discuss a couple of dollar pairs and look forward to next week’s key events affecting the currency markets.
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Tesla’s price cuts are fuelling growth in deliveries, but what will the impact be on margins?
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
What stocks are being discussed and traded today, and which ones are experiencing the sharpest moves before the bell?
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
The momentum is clearly to the upside, which means the crude oil outlook is still positive. Next week's key event is likely to be the data dump from China.
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
The outlook is rosy for Netflix, but can it keep up with market expectations?
DAX, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
DAX eases after a week of strong gains. Gold bulls pausing for breath.
