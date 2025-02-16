Week ahead
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil prices have experienced bearish dominance for the fifth consecutive week, retesting the critical $70 psychological level, while natural gas has reached 11-month highs. Geopolitical developments continue to be a major concern.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
Crude Oil Week Ahead: with crude oil markets tripping on rising inventories, overproduction risks from the US, and declining supply disruption risks from Russia-Ukraine tensions, is oil on track to new 4-year lows in 2025?
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Tariff Risks, OPEC Report, and US CPI
Crude Oil Week Ahead: As price spikes on oil remain short lived, the broader bearish impact of tariffs is supporting oil prices through their bearish trajectory, with possible alterations to OPEC forecasts and monthly reports in 2025.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil retested its 2025 starting point, hovering near the key $72 support zone ahead of the first OPEC meeting of the year, next week's ISM PMI and Non-Farm Payrolls reports, and evolving energy policies under Donald Trump.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Oil prices retreated from the $80 resistance level, lifting hopes for bears as Trump’s return to office and ceasefire agreements take center stage. China’s strong economic performance and non-OPEC oversupply risks remain critical to determining the sustainability of the 2025 uptrend.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil remains on a bullish track this year, reaching 4-month highs. Next week, key inputs such as Chinese economic data, shifts in Fed rate expectations, and OPEC and IEA monthly reports are expected to shape the still range-bound direction of oil prices.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
Crude Oil Week Ahead: After OPEC’s fifth downward revision for 2024 oil forecasts and additional cuts for 2025, crude oil prices stabilized near their 4-year support zone, buoyed by China’s stimulus commitments and significant Middle East reforms. Will it hold on FOMC week?
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
AUD/USD finds itself at a 13-month low after suffering its worst week in 19. Strong US data has propelled the USD higher while the Aussie also continues to track the Chinese yuan lower. A break of a key trendline from the 2022 low seems probable.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, Key US Data, and Key Levels
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil faces volatility risks ahead of the OPEC meeting, now rescheduled for Thursday to accommodate all members and avoid a clash with the Gulf Summit. Sideways price movements persist, leaning towards a bearish bias for 2025.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Upside Risk and Wars vs Sunday's OPEC Meeting
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil’s 4-year support level has amplified its importance as supply disruption risks rise again amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, OPEC’s upcoming meeting on Sunday could reshape production quotas and influence market dynamics.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: 4-year Support, G-20 Meeting, Flash PMIs
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil prices face mounting pressures between clean energy transitions, geopolitical risks, and surplus concerns for 2025. Prices are now testing a critical 4-year support zone, challenging the continuation of the broader downtrend.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Report, Chinese Data, and US CPI
Crude Oil Week Ahead: With volatility still restrained post-US election and FOMC week, crude oil markets remain poised for a potential breakout as key events from OPEC, the IEA, and economic data from China and the US are on the horizon. The longer the price remains within this tight range, the more significant any upcoming breakout may be.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: US Elections, FOMC, and Geopolitical Tensions
Crude Oil Week Ahead: In the coming week, crude oil markets face heightened volatility risks due to a closely contested US election on Tuesday, uncertain FOMC meeting on Thursday, and persistent geopolitical conflicts.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Ceasefire Uncertainty
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil prices gained 4% last week, closing near $71.70 as escalating strikes in the Middle East fueled uncertainty around a potential ceasefire or further retaliatory actions. With strong upside risk, oil prices are expected to navigate a busy week packed with key events related to employment and economic growth indicators.
Crude Oil Week Ahead: US CPI vs Eastern Supply Concerns
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Following the positive August non-farm payroll data and rising tensions with supply concerns from the Middle East, both the US Dollar Index and crude oil ended the week with notable gains.
USD bulls defend 100, NFP and ISMs in focus: The Week Ahead
Like it or hate it, there is clearly demand for the USD index around 100. And should NFP and ISMs outperform against next week, it might spark a dollar rebound.
Watching USD/CHF around 0.94 into SNB, US inflation: The Week Ahead
Trades want to sell the USD, but that it causing a headache for the SNB who want a lower Swiss franc. And Some already estimate that the central bank is active in the FX market to defend the USD/CHF at 0.84. And that puts the SNB interest meeting, US GDP, PMI, PCE reports in focus, alongside the slew Fed members hitting the wires.
FOMC, BOE and BOJ meetings in focus: The Week Ahead
Next week brings three major central bank meetings, none of which seem to be on the same page policy wise. The Fed are expected to cut by 25bp and potentially set the record straight on another ‘50bp’ cut November, whereas there’s also an outside chance the BOJ may surprise with an interest rate hike given their renewed hawkish narrative. And while the Bank of England are expected to hold rates, a soft set of inflation figures could bring forward bets of a November cut.
EUR/USD in the crossfire of Presidential debate, US CPI and ECB: The Week Ahead
EUR/USD has managed to recoup some of last week’s losses as we head into Friday’s nonfarm payroll report. But for it to stand any chance of to a fresh YTD high, US CPI likely needs to continue softening and the ECB surprise with a less-than-expected dovish cut on Thursday.
A big week for US employment, Fed pricing and USD: The Week Ahead
There is plenty of economic data lined up as we veer towards Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report. And with traders placing a greater emphasis on jobs data, job cuts, job openings, ADP employment and jobless claims data will be the warmup act for the headline payrolls figures. We also have ISM reports and a BOC meeting to look forward to.
Nvidia, PCE inflation to drive Nasdaq Street sentiment: The Week Ahead
Nvidia’s earnings report on Thursday has the potential to drive sentiment for the Nasdaq 100, particularly if it misses estimates for the first quarter in seven. Traders will then focus on the PCE inflation report on Friday to assess Fed policy – assuming Jerome Powell hasn’t made it crystal clear what to expect at his Jackson Hole speech later today. Which seems unlikely.
Jackson Hole, FOMC minutes, PMIs on tap: The Week Ahead
Flash PMIs are the notable economic data releases nest week, although the headline event will be Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. It will allow him to hammer home the Fed’s stance on Friday, and therefore likely to take precedence over the FOMC minutes released two days prior. Canada’s inflation report is key for BOC watchers, who continue to make their cash rate decision on a ‘per meeting’ basis.
USD regains composure, CPI and retail sales key next week: The Week Ahead
It has been a turbulent week for markets overall, even if the baulk of it arrived on Monday. The USD index has regained the week’s earlier losses after the Fed quelled fears of emergency rate cuts. But that could change if next week’s US retail sales or CPI figures surprises to the downside. We also have a potentially live RBNZ meeting, UK CPI and Australian employment figures to contend with.