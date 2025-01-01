Glossary Gradient

Market hours

Please refer to this page for all market hours updates from City Index, including national holidays around the world.

Upcoming Holidays

Please see the table below for further details. All times listed are SGT.

  • Equities
  • FX
  • Indices
  • Bonds / rates
  • Commodities
  • Metals
  • Bitcoin
Name Mon 3 Feb Tue 11 Feb Mon 17 Feb Mon 24 Feb
Australia normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Austria normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Belgium normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Brazil normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Canada normal hours normal hours NO TRADING normal hours
Denmark normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Finland normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
France normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Germany normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Hong Kong normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Ireland normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Italy normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Japan normal hours NO TRADING normal hours NO TRADING
Mexico NO TRADING normal hours normal hours normal hours
Netherlands normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Norway normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Portugal normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Singapore normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
South Africa normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Spain normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Sweden normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Switzerland normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
United Kingdom normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
United States normal hours normal hours NO TRADING normal hours
Name Mon 3 Feb Tue 11 Feb Mon 17 Feb Mon 24 Feb
FX pairs normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Name Mon 3 Feb Tue 11 Feb Mon 17 Feb Mon 24 Feb
Australia 200 normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
China A50 normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
EU Stocks 50 normal hours normal hours NO TRADING 5AM-7AM ND normal hours
France 40 normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Germany 40 normal hours normal hours NO TRADING 5AM-7AM ND normal hours
Hong Kong 50 & HSCEI normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Italy 40 normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Japan 225 normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
MSCI China A50 Connect normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Netherlands 25 normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Singapore Index normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Spain 35 normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Switzerland 20 normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
UK 100 normal hours normal hours NO TRADING 5AM-7AM ND normal hours
UK 250 normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
US Dollar Index normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
US Small Cap 2000 normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
US SP 500 normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
US Tech 100 normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
Volatility Index normal hours normal hours NO TRADING 12.30AM-7AM ND normal hours
Wall Street normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
Name Mon 3 Feb Tue 11 Feb Mon 17 Feb Mon 24 Feb
3-Month SOFR normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
3mth O/N Stg SONIA normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
BTP Italian Bonds normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Euribor 3mth normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Euro Bobl normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Euro Bund normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Euro Schatz normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
Japanese 10yr normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
UK Long Gilt normal hours normal hours normal hours normal hours
US T-Bond & Ultra Bond normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
US T-Note 10Yr normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
US T-Note 2Yr normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
US T-Note 5Yr normal hours normal hours CLOSE 2AM ND normal hours
Name Mon 3 Feb Mon 17 Feb
Canola normal hours NO TRADING
Carbon Emissions (EUA) normal hours normal hours
Coffee C normal hours NO TRADING
Corn normal hours NO TRADING
Cotton No 2 normal hours NO TRADING
Feeder Cattle normal hours NO TRADING
Gas Oil normal hours normal hours
Gas RBOB normal hours CLOSE 3.30AM ND
Heating Oil normal hours CLOSE 3.30AM ND
Iron Ore NO TRADING normal hours
Lean Hogs normal hours NO TRADING
Live Cattle normal hours NO TRADING
London No 7 Cocoa normal hours normal hours
London Wheat normal hours normal hours
MGE Red Wheat normal hours NO TRADING
N.Y. Cocoa normal hours NO TRADING
Natural Gas normal hours CLOSE 3.30AM ND
Oats normal hours NO TRADING
Orange Juice normal hours NO TRADING
Red Wheat normal hours NO TRADING
Robusta Coffee normal hours normal hours
Soybean normal hours NO TRADING
Soybean Meal normal hours NO TRADING
Soybean Oil normal hours NO TRADING
Sugar No. 11 normal hours NO TRADING
Sugar No. 5 normal hours CLOSE 1AM ND
TTF Natural Gas normal hours normal hours
UK Crude Oil normal hours normal hours
US Crude Oil normal hours CLOSE 3.30AM ND
Wheat normal hours NO TRADING
Name Mon 17 Feb
Copper CLOSE 3.30AM ND
Gold CLOSE 3.30AM ND
Palladium CLOSE 3.30AM ND
Platinum CLOSE 3.30AM ND
Silver CLOSE 3.30AM ND
Name Mon 17 Feb
Bitcoin CLOSE 3.30AM ND

Forex trading explained
Forex

Available 24 hours a day

Trading from 6:00am SGT Monday through to 6:00am SGT Saturday, including most holidays.

Indices
Available 23 hrs a day

Major European Indices: Trading from 7:00am SGT Monday through to 6:00am SGT Saturday.

Major US Indices: Trading from 7:00am SGT Monday through to 6:00am SGT Saturday.

Daily trading break occurs between 6:00am and 7:00am SGT.

Important closing change

Please be aware that the Friday closing of the Germany 40, UK 100 and EU Stocks 50 will change from 5:15am to 5:00am SGT from 3rd February.

Available 23 hrs a day

Trading from 7:00am SGT Monday through to 6:00am SGT Saturday.

Daily trading break occurs from 6:00am to 7:00am SGT.

Spot gold and silver trading also follow CME holiday closures.

Market hours and holidays are subject to change. The information on this page is maintained regularly, but for the most up-to-date market hours we recommend checking the Market Information section in the trading platform. Please be advised that in times of public holiday, there may be periods of limited liquidity in some markets. Market open and close times will also vary when Daylight Saving periods are in effect.