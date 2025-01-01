Market hours
Please refer to this page for all market hours updates from City Index, including national holidays around the world.
Upcoming Holidays
Please see the table below for further details. All times listed are SGT.
- Equities
- FX
- Indices
- Bonds / rates
- Commodities
- Metals
- Bitcoin
|Name
|Mon 3 Feb
|Tue 11 Feb
|Mon 17 Feb
|Mon 24 Feb
|Australia
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Austria
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Belgium
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Brazil
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Canada
|normal hours
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|normal hours
|Denmark
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Finland
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|France
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Germany
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Hong Kong
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Ireland
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Italy
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Japan
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Mexico
|NO TRADING
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Netherlands
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Norway
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Portugal
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Singapore
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|South Africa
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Spain
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Sweden
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Switzerland
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|United Kingdom
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|United States
|normal hours
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|normal hours
|Name
|Mon 3 Feb
|Tue 11 Feb
|Mon 17 Feb
|Mon 24 Feb
|FX pairs
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Name
|Mon 3 Feb
|Tue 11 Feb
|Mon 17 Feb
|Mon 24 Feb
|Australia 200
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|China A50
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|EU Stocks 50
|normal hours
|normal hours
|NO TRADING 5AM-7AM ND
|normal hours
|France 40
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Germany 40
|normal hours
|normal hours
|NO TRADING 5AM-7AM ND
|normal hours
|Hong Kong 50 & HSCEI
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Italy 40
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Japan 225
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|MSCI China A50 Connect
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Netherlands 25
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Singapore Index
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Spain 35
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Switzerland 20
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|UK 100
|normal hours
|normal hours
|NO TRADING 5AM-7AM ND
|normal hours
|UK 250
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|US Dollar Index
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|US Small Cap 2000
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|US SP 500
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|US Tech 100
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|Volatility Index
|normal hours
|normal hours
|NO TRADING 12.30AM-7AM ND
|normal hours
|Wall Street
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|Name
|Mon 3 Feb
|Tue 11 Feb
|Mon 17 Feb
|Mon 24 Feb
|3-Month SOFR
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|3mth O/N Stg SONIA
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|BTP Italian Bonds
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Euribor 3mth
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Euro Bobl
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Euro Bund
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Euro Schatz
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Japanese 10yr
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|UK Long Gilt
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|normal hours
|US T-Bond & Ultra Bond
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|US T-Note 10Yr
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|US T-Note 2Yr
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|US T-Note 5Yr
|normal hours
|normal hours
|CLOSE 2AM ND
|normal hours
|Name
|Mon 3 Feb
|Mon 17 Feb
|Canola
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Carbon Emissions (EUA)
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Coffee C
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Corn
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Cotton No 2
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Feeder Cattle
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Gas Oil
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Gas RBOB
|normal hours
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND
|Heating Oil
|normal hours
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND
|Iron Ore
|NO TRADING
|normal hours
|Lean Hogs
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Live Cattle
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|London No 7 Cocoa
|normal hours
|normal hours
|London Wheat
|normal hours
|normal hours
|MGE Red Wheat
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|N.Y. Cocoa
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Natural Gas
|normal hours
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND
|Oats
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Orange Juice
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Red Wheat
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Robusta Coffee
|normal hours
|normal hours
|Soybean
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Soybean Meal
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Soybean Oil
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Sugar No. 11
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Sugar No. 5
|normal hours
|CLOSE 1AM ND
|TTF Natural Gas
|normal hours
|normal hours
|UK Crude Oil
|normal hours
|normal hours
|US Crude Oil
|normal hours
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND
|Wheat
|normal hours
|NO TRADING
|Name
|Mon 17 Feb
|Copper
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND
|Gold
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND
|Palladium
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND
|Platinum
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND
|Silver
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND
|Name
|Mon 17 Feb
|Bitcoin
|CLOSE 3.30AM ND