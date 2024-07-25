Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ pares losses after stronger GDP data

U.S. stocks have halted the deep sell-off. Better-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter helped to ease fears that the Fed may need to rush rate cuts to prevent a recession. Personal spending, the key driver for the US economy, was stronger than expected, and PCE cooled. The modest move higher comes after the Nasdaq experienced its worst one-day selloff yesterday since 2022.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:17 PM
US_flag_NYC
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.1% at 39885

S&P futures 0.09% at 5430

Nasdaq futures 0.1% at 19050

In Europe

FTSE -0.20% at 8136

Dax -1% at 18189

  • Stocks halt steep selloff
  • Q2 GDP rose 2.8% annualized, up from 1.4%
  • Earnings season rolls on, with 25% of firms in the S&P500 having reported
  • Oil falls to a 6-week low on China demand concerns

US GDP calms hard landing fears

U.S. stocks have halted the deep sell-off as better-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter helped to ease fears that the Fed may need to rush rate cuts to prevent a recession.

US GDP rose at 2.8% annualized in Q2 after 1.4% in Q1. This was well ahead of the 2% growth forecast. Meanwhile, personal spending, a key driver of growth in the US economy remained strong at 2.3%, also ahead of forecasts. The data helps to reinforce the view that the Fed has time on its hands, so there's no need to rush rate cuts through this month to prevent a recession.

With this in mind, the July FOMC remains a set-up meeting for a September rate cut.

The data has helped boost the market mood after the Nasdaq fell almost 4% yesterday in its worst daily performance since 2022. Underwhelming mega-cap earnings raised questions about lofty valuation, resulting in a tech-led selloff, and fears of a hard landing pulled stocks lower.

The market has been turning cautious regarding several key factors that had previously been driving forces. Disappointingly, numbers from Tesla and Alphabet raised questions over whether the big AI trade will pay off. Meanwhile, faltering earnings in Europe, concerns over Chinese economics, and US political uncertainty are creating a toxic mix for the market.

Meanwhile, earnings continue to roll in. More than 25% of companies in the S&P 500 have posted second-quarter earnings; there have been some significant tech stocks disappointments. However, the overall picture is that the earnings season has been positive so far.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q2 2024

Corporate news

Ford has slumped after the auto giant posted a significant profit miss in the second quarter. As it continues to battle quality issues and as the EV business weighs on its bottom line, Ford posted an EPS of $0.47, well below expectations of $0.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to open higher after posting stronger-than-expected earnings. The fast-food chain logged strong parable restaurant sales.

IBM rose 4% after increased interest in AI, which helped the tech consulting firm post stronger-than-expected earnings.

Nasdaq 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq 100 fell sharply before finding support at 19,000 the round number and May high. Sellers supported by the bearish engulfing candle and the RSI below 50 could look to extend losses towards 18465, the March high and multi-month rising trendline. Any recovery would need to retake the 50 SMA at 19500 ahead of 20,000.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP/USD rises

The USD has recovered from session lows following stronger-than-expected GDP data. However, gains could be limited given the cooling PCE index in Q2 and ahead of tomorrow’s inflation data.

EUR is rising despite an unexpected decline in German business morale. The Ifo German business sentiment index unexpectedly dropped to 87, down from 88.6 in June, defying expectations of a rise to 88.9. The data comes after weaker-than-expected PMI figures yesterday, which show that business activity in the eurozone's largest economy fell back into contraction, dragged lower by a worrying manufacturing PMI.

USD/JPY has fallen to a 12-week low amid the unwinding of the carry trade and as the yen benefits from safe-haven flows. Attention turns to next week's Bank of Japan meeting, where policymakers could raise interest rates by 10 basis points. At the same time, the market is increasingly convinced that the Fed will cut rates in September.

Oil falls on weak Chinese demand

Oil prices have slumped further as concerns over China's demand outlook overshadow a significant drawdown in US inventories.

The Energy Information Administration revealed that US crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the previous week, compared with the expected 1.6 million barrel draw. Meanwhile, gasoline stockpiles fell by 5.6 million barrels, against expectations of just a 400,000 barrel draw.

Yet despite signs of solid demand in the US, concerns over China’s bumpy economic recovery and the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are keeping oil prices under pressure.

In China, oil imports and refinery runs have fallen amid weaker fuel demand and sluggish economic growth.

Meanwhile, optimism surrounding a ceasefire deal over the war in Gaza is gaining momentum in the Middle East, taking some of the risk premium from oil prices.

 

 

Related tags: US Open Nasdaq USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
Today 01:30 PM
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM
Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
Today 01:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls after Tesla & Alphabet earnings underwhelm
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:43 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 23, 2024 01:38 PM
      100USD_buildings
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after Biden steps down from election race
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 22, 2024 02:12 PM
        USA flag
        S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 19, 2024 01:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.