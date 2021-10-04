NFP early insight: COVID waning, employees’ negotiating power waxing?

The latest data on the pandemic shows US cases declining sharply after peaking in the middle of September, suggesting that travel-sensitive industries may flip back into growth mode sooner rather than later...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 5, 2021 3:46 AM
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

At least in terms of its likely impact on monetary policy, Friday’s NFP report may be less significant than just about any US jobs report we’ve seen in years. With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell all but committing to announcing the central bank’s tapering plans at its next meeting in November it would likely take an absolutely abysmal jobs report to prompt Powell and company to reconsider their current outlook.

Looking at the early projections, traders and economics are anticipating a headline reading of about 490K net new jobs in September, more than double last month’s 235K print. The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to from 5.2% to 5.1%, with the average hourly earnings figure expected to rise at 0.4% m/m vs. last month’s 0.6% increase.

One key factor to watch in this week’s jobs report will be the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 delta variant on the US labor market. Last month’s reading was the lowest reading since January, and certain pandemic-sensitive service sectors were particularly hard hit; for example, the leisure and hospitality industry was flat in August adding more than 415K jobs in July.

Thankfully, the latest data on the pandemic shows US cases declining sharply after peaking in the middle of September, suggesting that travel-sensitive industries may flip back into growth mode sooner rather than later. However, it is worth noting that the NFP survey was conducted relatively early last month, so any improvement may not be fully captured in this week’s release:

covidcases10042021

Source: TradingView, StoneX

One final early week thought: The US jobs market continues to struggle with a so-called “labor shortage.” In other words, jobs are theoretically plentiful, but potential employees are unwilling to work at the current offered wages. To wit, the most recent Challenger, Gray, and Christmas report showed less than 16K job cuts by employers, the lowest reading since 1997 (!). Despite

Whether this dynamic is due to citizens re-evaluating their employment opportunities post-COVID, extended unemployment benefits, or a temporary mismatch between employers’ needs and potential employees’ skills (…or a combination of all three!), it will be critical to watch whether “labor” or “capital” maintains the upper hand in the US labor market.

After five straight months of average hourly earnings rising at least 0.4% m/m, rising wages could start to drive a more durable and less “transitory” version of inflation, much to US central bankers’ chagrin. That scenario would be a potential bullish development for the US dollar index, which is pulling back from resistance in the mid-94.00s to start the week, but nonetheless remains in a clear uptrend with support sitting just below current prices in the lower-93.00s:

CIDXY10042021

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: NFP NFP Dollar index jobs jobs report Fed

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
July 13, 2024 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Today 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Today 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Today 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
Yesterday 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
Yesterday 10:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

Research
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM
    jobs_03
    USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 4, 2024 03:23 AM
      Research
      USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 3, 2024 10:10 PM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 3, 2024 02:10 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.