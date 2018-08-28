FTSE stronger as US reaches Mexico deal

As the market in London reopens after the long Bank Holiday weekend the FTSE is starting the week on a stronger note.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 28, 2018 2:28 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE continues to build on a rally in US markets Monday and in Asia overnight - boosted by news that the US is about to sign a trade deal with Mexico.  

The deal is seen as the first step in the easing of tensions between the US and its major trade partners although some comments by Trump indicate that he is giving Canada, the third partner in the NAFTA trade agreement, the cold shoulder.

It may be too early to make any conclusions as to whether the Mexico deal is a sign of a goodwill that will spread as far as China, although the markets are taking it as a positive sign, particularly given that the US is now pushing the European Union to speed up tariff talks.

The FTSE is trading up 0.67%. In Europe the DAX and the CAC are beginning to head lower despite a positive open.

Lack of trade talk breakthrough sees China stocks slide

Asian markets were also mixed early with the Nikkei trading up, helped by the fact that the dollar is trading close to its lowest level in a month, but with Chinese markets continuing to slide.

The Sino-US trade talks held in Washington last week didn’t yield any breakthroughs and have left the negotiators in a limbo. A lack of resolution between the US and China will continue to hamper any progress in the stock markets because of fears that a prolonged trade war between the countries could cause the global economy to slide into recession.

Dollar still to recover from Jackson Hole

Last week’s gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole poured a bucket of cold water on the dollar. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed is being cautious about further rate hikes despite an upbeat assessment of the US economy. The speech caused the dollar to slump to a one-month low Monday and the currency continued to nudge lower early Tuesday, trading 0.08% lower against the pound and 0.05% against the euro.

Related tags: Dollar Euro Sterling Trump Japan US UK 100 Mexico USD Gold UK China Europe Forex Central Bank EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA meeting, speeches and ISM in focus
Today 06:00 PM
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
      interest_rates_02
      US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
        Research
        US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 16, 2024 11:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.