NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Remain Strong

The US dollar is testing support and the NFP leading indicators point to a slightly above expectation reading this month, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 200-250K range

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Thursday 11:39 PM
Jobs
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP Report Key Points

  • NFP report expectations: +238K jobs, +0.3% m/m earnings, unemployment at 3.8%
  • Leading indicators point toward slightly above expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth in the 200K-250K range.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is sitting at the bottom of its 3-week range, potentially tilting the odds to the upside if we get a decent jobs report.

When is the March NFP Report?

The April NFP report will be released on Friday, May 3 at 8:30 ET.

NFP Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect the NFP report to show that the US created 238K net new jobs, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m (4.0% y/y) and the U3 unemployment rate holding steady at 3.8%.

NFP Overview

As Fed Chairman Powell noted in his press conference on Wednesday, the US economy has thus far defied expectations for a slowdown to start 2024, and tomorrow’s NFP report is the next major hurdle for growth optimists to clear:

ci_nfp_nonfarm_payrolls_preview_05022024

Source: StoneX

US economic data in recent weeks has remained generally strong, though there are some signs of a potential downshift (such as in Wednesday’s 3-year low in JOLTS job openings survey) if you look hard enough, which Mr. Powell seems to be looking for opportunities to do.

That said, the Fed Chairman acknowledged that it would take longer for the committee to gain confidence that inflation is on a sustainable path toward 2%, and even a couple month blip in the jobs market wouldn’t force the Fed’s hand; in other words, the market reaction to this month’s NFP report may be more limited given the low potential for an immediate impact on the Fed’s monetary policy.

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report, though this month, the ISM Services PMI survey won’t be released until 90 minutes after NFP, leaving us with just three indicators in focus:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component bumped up to 48.6 from 47.4 last month.
  • The ADP Employment report showed 192K net new jobs, holding steady from last month’s upwardly-revised 208K reading.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims fell slightly to 210K, down 4K from last month’s 214K and still near historically low levels.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a slightly above expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 200-250K range, albeit with a big band of uncertainty given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which came in at just 0.3% m/m in the most recent NFP report.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q2 2024

Potential NFP Market Reaction

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 0.2-0.4% m/m

Wages > 0.4% m/m

< 200K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

200K – 275K jobs

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

> 275K jobs

Neutral USD

Bullish USD

Strongly Bullish USD

As we outline below, the US Dollar Index is testing the bottom of its 3-week range, a potential support level after the relatively dovish Fed meeting on Wednesday. With the central bank’s unlikely to cut interest rates until at least July, if not September, the risks may be to the upside in the dollar if a strong jobs report reminds traders that the US remains the strongest developed economy across the globe.

US Dollar Technical Analysis – US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart

US_DOLLAR_INDEX_DAILY_CHART_05022024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

After tagging an 18-month high near 106.50 midway through April, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has carved out a well-defined near-term range between 105.50 and 106.50. As long as that lower level holds as support, there is potential for a bounce back toward 106.00 or even 106.50 on a strong jobs report. Meanwhile, a weaker-than-anticipated read on the labor market could expose previous-resistance-turned-support at 105.00.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: NFP Fed Fundamental Analysis Forex US Dollar

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises post-Fed, Apple reports after the close
Today 01:29 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL and Saudi Aramco Base Oil Test Significant Lows
Today 01:18 PM
Gold and silver analysis: XAG/USD nears major support
Today 12:16 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:17 AM
Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback
Today 04:23 AM
WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat
Today 04:02 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 5, 2024 04:00 PM
    downtrend chart
    US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 4, 2024 10:28 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: Another Hot Jobs Report on Tap? DXY in Focus
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 4, 2024 02:13 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 9, 2024 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.