EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead

Standout events for next week’s calendar include ISM reports for US business sentiment, nonfarm payrolls and an ECB meeting. And that places EUR/USD onto the radar for currency traders, which is currently on track to snap a four-month losing streak. But we also have an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday which leaves the potential for weekend gap risks. CAD pairs will also be on the radar to see if the BOC take the plunge and become the first major central bank to cut rates and steal the tile from the ECB by a day.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 4:32 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Standout events for next week’s calendar include ISM reports for US business sentiment, nonfarm payrolls and an ECB meeting. And that places EUR/USD onto the radar for currency traders, which is currently on track to snap a four-month losing streak. But we also have an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday which leaves the potential for weekend gap risks. CAD pairs will also be on the radar to see if the BOC take the plunge and become the first major central bank to cut rates and steal the tile from the ECB by a day.

 

The week ahead (calendar):

20240531weekaheadCI

 

  

The week ahead (key themes and events)

  • Nonfarm payroll
  • ECB meeting
  • ISM PMIs
  • BOC meeting
  • OPEC+ meeting

 

 

OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil rose over 3% on Tuesday on reports that OPEC+ planned to extend their oil output cut. Yet those gains were fully reversed by Thursday’s close following downwardly revised growth figures for the US which dented demand expectations, alongside concerns of oversupply. OPEC+ are set to hold their meeting in Austria on Sunday and likely to have concluded by the Asian open on Monday, which leaves the potential for weekend gap risk should OPEC surprise+ by either extending production cuts for longer than expected or cutting production further, which could send crude oil higher.

Trader’s watchlist: WTI crude oil, brent, energy stocks, XLE (SPDR energy sector)

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

 

 

ISM PMIs in focus after hot S&P global services report

The ISM survey can be seen as the original PMI and has long been regarded as the key indicator to monitor the US (and therefore global) business cycle. Yet in recent years, the S&P Global PMI has introduced its flash PMI ahead of the ISM report to make it more relevant. And it seems to have worked.

Wall Street and gold tumbled while the US dollar and yields rose following a hot services PMI report from S&P Global. While headline ISM figures dipped into contraction in April, the 'prices paid' component of services rose at its fastest pace since June 2022. This translates to inflationary pressures and higher-for-longer Fed rates. If the S&P PMIs lead the ISM higher, it could spell further trouble for risk appetite, especially if this is backed up with higher 'prices paid' components and a decent set of Nonfarm Payroll figures on Friday.

Trader’s watchlist: USD, EURUSD, USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, VIX, bonds, yields

20240531ism

 

BOC meeting:

16 out of 26 (62%) of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the BOC could cut by 25bp next week, to 4.75% from 5%. There is a reasonable chance for them to do so with inflation pressures clearly on the decline and key inflation measures now all within their 1-3% target band. But will this be enough for them to pull the trigger first among major central banks?

In the past couple of weeks we have seen the BOE’s case for a June cut blown out of the water with hot inflation figures and the ECB send mixed signals about any action beyond June’s anticipate cut. And that is likely to be in the back of policy markers minds when they decide whether to ‘go first’ and cut in May.

There is certainly a case to signal a cut. And even if they do next week, I doubt they’ll have the appetite to signal further cuts. And that could leave the potential for CAD strength (USD/CAD weakness).

Trader’s watchlist: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, NZD/CAD

20240531boc

 

ECB meeting:

The ECB are fully expected to cut interest rates by 25bp next week, which immediately renders the action itself as a non-event. Yet not so long ago, expectations for a second or third cut this year were on the rise. Unfortunately, mixed data has muddied the water of subsequent action, placing greater emphasis on any forward guidance.

We’ve had some mixed messages from ECB officials this past week, which to me suggests they won’t reveal too much of their future intentions when they cut rate next week.

Trader’s watchlist: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, DAX 40, CAC 40, STOXX 50

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

EUR/USD technical analysis:

Looking at the monthly chart, EUR/USD has not exceeded a 4-month losing streak since May 2019. Yet there has been three prior occurrences of 4-month losses in November 2021, May 2022 and September 2022, all of which formed during the 22% bear market between the 2021 high and 2022 low. And it was the most recent that went on to achieve more than a 1-month rally, going on to rise for four consecutive months. Unfortunately, it is hard to construct a case for another three months of gains on the euro without the Fed signalling cuts.

Ultimately, the 4-month decline has seen prices mostly remain within a 400-pip range between 1.06 to 1.10, and we really need a divergent theme between the ECB and Fed before can expect a break out of it.

20240531ecb

The weekly chart shows the EUR/USD in on track for a second consecutive down week, although support has been found at the 50-week EMA. If the ECB remain tight-lipped about future cuts as expected, and incoming ISM and NFP reports are not as weak as hoped, then a break of this week’s low seems likely. Although keep in mind we’re waiting for incoming PCE data on Friday too.

1-week implied volatility suggests a 66% chance EUR/USD will close between 1.0750 – 1.09 next week, and with a double top around 1.0890, my guess it could be the lower ed of that range.

 

 

Nonfarm payroll (NFP):

At 175k, job growth was its lowest in six months according to the latest NFP report. Unemployment also rose 3.9%, to match its 2-year high set in February. Naturally, this excited traders looking to price in Fed cuts and sent the USD index ~0.8% lower from the high of the day, even if the dollar went on to side again over the next three days. But it serves as a reminder as to how much emphasis traders place on these job figures. And if we’re to see another drop in jobs, unemployment to hit 4% or higher next week alongside a softer PCE inflation report this week, then the dollar could once again find itself in a spot of trouble.

Trader’s watchlist: EURUSD, USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, VIX, bonds, yields

20240531nfp

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Week ahead

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
Yesterday 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
Yesterday 02:11 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Yesterday 01:51 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains murky ahead of key events
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Week ahead articles

inflation_07
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
May 24, 2024 03:46 AM
    inflation_02
    The US dollar may not be ready to roll over just yet: The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 17, 2024 04:06 AM
      interest_rates_02
      US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 10, 2024 04:11 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 3, 2024 06:01 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.