US open Futures mixed ahead of Fed decision

The Fed isn't expected to move on rates or bond purchases - this meeting will be all about guidance. Will yields pick up?
Tech stocks seems to think so.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 17, 2021 7:52 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow  futures +0.1% at 32761

S&P futures -0.3% 3938

Nasdaq  futures -1.1%% at 13184

In Europe

FTSE -0.5% at 6769

Dax -0.01% at 14557

Euro Stoxx -0.2% at 3841

Learn more about trading indices


Fed set to upgrade GDP & inflation forecasts

The Federal Reserve is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 18:00 UTC. This is the first FOMC since inflation expectations started moving sharply higher. No change in monetary policy is expected.

Therefore, the Fed’s guidance and the dot plot will be the key focus. The Fed is expected to upwardly revise growth and inflation forecasts. Meanwhile the dot plot indicates no hikes are expected until 2024.  The recent jump in treasury yields, particularly the benchmark 10 year yield points to the market expecting an earlier move by the Fed.

Fed Powell will need to find a balance between sounding upbeat over the vaccine & stimulus inspired growth without heightening inflation expectations and raising bets of an earlier move by the Fed.

Should the Fed sound too upbeat, yields could rise, lifting the US Dollar and dragging stocks, particularly growth stocks lower.

My colleague Matthew Weller looks in more detail at what to expect from the Fed here


Stocks set for a mixed start, tech under pressure

After rallying 1.6% over the past two session, the tech heavy Nasdaq is pointing to a weaker start. Futures point to a 1% decline ahead of the Fed’s decision. Tech stocks have come under pressure in recent weeks when inflation expectations have risen. The US 10 year yield trades +2.4% at 1.66% once again pulling into focus valuations of growth stocks.

Stocks in focus

UBER -trades -2.5% lower pre-market after giving up its fight in the UK courts to not classify its drivers as workers. Uber is unlikely to absorb the costs associated with paying the minimum wage and benefits – meaning more expensive journeys.

Tesla – trades -3.2% lower pre-market amid growing concerns of rising competition, rising interest rates and its lofty valuation. Yesterday Volkswagen, which owns Porsche, Audi & Bentley said its aims to make 1 million EV’s this year.


FX – EUR/USD struggles at 1.19

EUR/USD – is struggling to hold onto 1.19 ahead of the FOMC. The Euro has been under pressure in recent sessions amid a sluggish vaccine rollout, escalating AstraZeneca vaccine row and rising covid cases in the region. Eurozone inflation data came in line with expectations CPI for February MoM +0.2%. Core CPI YoY 1.1% down from 1.4% in January.

GBP/USD +0.08% at 1.3897

EUR/USD trades -0.05% at 1.1893

Fiona Cincotta looks at GBP/USD price action and levels to watch ahead of the FOMC here


Oil EIA data & the Fed to decide oil’s next move

Oil head lower for a furth straight session as investors look ahead to the latest stockpile data and to the FOMC decision late.

Yesterday’s API report showed a surprise draw in crude inventories of 1.05 million barrels against expectations of a 2.7 million barrel build. The data suggests that demand is rising faster than expected following last months’ cold snap.

Attention will now turn to EIA stockpile data due later today. Expectations are for a more modest build after last week’s eye watering 13.8 million increase. A large fall in stockpiles could boost oil prices. The EIA warned that global demand won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

Later the Fed could be responsible for further moves in oil. The dollar denominated commodity is negative correlated to the USD. Too much optimism from the Fed and oil prices could swing lower.

US crude trades -0.7% at $64.33

Brent trades -0.9% at $67.77

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

15:30 EIA Crude Oil Stock Change

18:00 Fed’s Rate Decision & Statement

18:30 Fed’s Press Conference

Related tags: Forex Equities Oil Tech Stocks Uber USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
Today 09:00 PM
Gold Price Rally Fizzles to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
Today 08:25 PM
Crude Oil Update: WTI Barrel Weakens Amid Potential Production Increases
Today 08:08 PM
AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of Monthly High
Today 05:30 PM
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD - Cable Attempts Correction
Today 05:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast takes a boost on Trump’s softer tariffs tone
Today 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD forecast takes a boost on Trump’s softer tariffs tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    USD_candlestick
    EUR/USD: No Major Surprises Expected as Fed and ECB Meetings Near
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:56 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:51 PM
        multiple currencies
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable finds relief but risks remain tilted to downside
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.