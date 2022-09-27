Two trades to watch: Gold, GBP/USD

Gold rises with Fed speakers & US data in focus. GBP/USD bounces from record low.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 27, 2022 5:19 PM
Gold trading
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Gold rises with Fed speakers & US data in focus

After falling 1% yesterday, gold is on the rise today as treasury yields soared. The 2-year treasury yield jumped to 4.351%, its highest level in 15 years, while the 10-year rose to 3.83%

Fears over central banks aggressively raising interest rates have hurt demand for non-yielding Gold, which is set to decline 4% across September, its sixth straight month of declines. Yesterday the BoE warned that it would step in to hike rates further if needed, and ECB’s Lagarde also sang from the hawkish hymn sheet.

Today the precious metal is finding support from the pause in the US dollar rally. Attention will turn to another speech from ECB’s Lagarde and several Fed officials.

US durable goods are expected to decline. US consumer confidence is expected to rise to 14.3, up from 103.5. Improving consumer confidence could raise concerns about more Fed hikes and pull Gold lower.

Where next for the Gold price?

Gold trades below its multi-month falling trendline, its 20 & 50 sma. The price fell below support at 1655, dropping to a 2022 low of 1621. The price has ticked higher to current levels of 1637, bringing the RSI out of oversold territory.

Sellers will look for a move below 1621 to extend the bearish move towards 1600.

Buyers will look for a move back above 1655, ahead of 1680, the July 21 low, a rise above here could negate the near-term downtrend.

gold2709ci

 

GBP/USD bounces from record lows

The pound is on the rise, snapping a 6-day losing streak, thanks partly to the weaker USD.

The pound plunged to a record low in the previous session as investors continued digesting the Chancellor’s tax cuts, the largest in 50 years, and fretted at the prospect of borrowing to fund them.

Gilts and the pound got hammered. Today the pound is rising as investors take in comments from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, who said that the central bank would step in if necessary. Kwarteng also said he would bring a plan to reduce debt in November.

These comments appear to be helping the pound for now. The markets are giving the sterling the benefit of the doubt, but GBP remains vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the USD rally pauses for breath after rising to a 20-year high on hawkish Fed bets.

Looking ahead, there is no high impacting UK data. US durable goods are expected to fall, and US consumer confidence is expected to rise, which could lift the USD.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has bounced from the record low of 1.0350. However, the RSI remains firmly in oversold territory, so there could be some more corrective gains to be had. The long lower wick on yesterday’s candle suggests there wasn’t much appetite to sell further at the lower levels.

Buyers will look for a move over 1.0930, yesterday’s high, to bring the 1.10 the psychological level into focus.

Meanwhile, sellers will look for a move below 1.0690, the daily low, to bring 1.0350 back into focus.

gbpusd2709ci

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
Today 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Today 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
Yesterday 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
Yesterday 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
Yesterday 01:23 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:15 PM
      china_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
      USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 04:48 AM
        Quarry and various stones
        Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 16, 2024 10:58 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.