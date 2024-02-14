GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI

GBP/USD is the weakest US dollar cross after this morning’s cooler-than-expected UK CPI report - see what it means (and doesn't mean) for the BOE!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Thursday 3:03 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD Key Points

  • GBP/USD is the weakest US dollar cross after this morning’s cooler-than-expected UK CPI report
  • Traders are increasing bets on a BOE rate cut in June, though services inflation would need to resume falling first.
  • GBP/USD is testing a key support confluence in the 1.2500-25 zone.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis

The US economic calendar is barren today, but that doesn’t mean there’s no relevant data for forex traders to chew over.

The most prominent release during today’s European session was the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January, which showed that prices rose 4.0% y/y, below the 4.2% rise economists had anticipated. The “core” (ex-food and -energy) CPI reading also came in cooler than expected at 5.1% y/y vs. 5.2% eyed.

Coming within 24 hours of yesterday’s hotter-than-expected US CPI report, it’s not hard to draw a clear distinction between the pace of price changes on both sides of the Atlantic, and the potential implications for central bank policy. Indeed, traders have racheted up bets that the BOE will cut interest rates in June from around 40% before today’s inflation reading to above 70% as we go to press.

That said, traders may be overreacting to today’s inflation report, as the services measure of inflation that the Bank of England is more focused on actually ticked up from 6.4% last month to 6.5% in today’s report. BOE Governor Bailey and company will want to see that measure resume 2023’s downward march before feeling comfortable cutting interest rates.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

AA02142024CHART

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to the chart, GBP/USD bounced back through most of last week’s trade and was trading solidly above its 50-day EMA before reversing sharply to the downside on the back of yesterday’s US CPI report. That price action created a large “bearish engulfing candle” on the daily chart, showing a major shift from buying to selling pressure and foreshadowing today’s continued selling.

As of writing, GBP/USD is testing a critical support area in the 1.2500-25 zone, marked by the confluence of the 3-month low, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Q4 rally, and the rising 200-day EMA. Bears have their work cut out for them to break this support confluence, but if they can overcome it, GBP/USD could quickly fall toward the next Fibonacci retracements at 1.2430 or 1.2340 next.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: GBP USD Forex BOE Technical Analysis CPI

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
Today 10:45 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
Today 05:39 AM
EUR/USD: Dangling precariously as supports give way
Today 05:31 AM
Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
Today 02:44 AM
USD/JPY breaks 150 as bulls eye 152, AUD/USD seems on track for 64c
Yesterday 09:56 PM
U.S. Dollar Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD (Gold)
Yesterday 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Forex trading
U.S. Dollar Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD (Gold)
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    Research
    GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK wages data as focus turns to inflation
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:00 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      GBP/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week – February 12, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2024 01:30 PM
        Federal reserve building close-up
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 8, 2024 06:25 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.