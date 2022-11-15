China data disappoints; USD/CNH halts 3-Day slide

Will USD/CNH hold and move higher? It may depend on how much the Chinese government is willing to further support the economy.

November 16, 2022 8:23 AM
China flag

China had several economic data points released earlier today, and they weren’t good.  Industrial Production for October fell from 6.3% YoY to 5% YoY.  Expectations were for a drop to 5.2% YoY.  In addition, October Retail Sales YoY fell to -0.5% YoY vs an expectation of +1.0% and a September reading of 2.5%.  Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) for October fell to 5.8% in October vs 5.9% expected and 5.9% in September.  Some feel that China is on its way towards a recession and today’s data supports that theory.   Last week, China released poor CPI data (2.1% vs a previous reading of 2.8%). To help support the economy, China announced plans to step in to help the housing market and ease covid regulations for travelers and airlines entering the country. However, the PBOC stopped short of reducing is 1-Year MLF rate.

USD/CNH had been falling along with the recent slide in the US Dollar Index (DXY).  As shown in the bottom panel of the chart below, the correlation between the USD/CNH and the DXY was strong during most of September and October. Readings above +0.80 are strong positive correlations.  The two assets began to diverge at the end of October and early November.  However, after US Payrolls were stronger than expected on November 4th, the correlation started moving back in-line. On November 9th, the correlation continued to gain strength as the US released weaker than expected CPI data. Today, the correlation moved back above the +0.80 level and is considered strong once again with a reading of +0.88.

20221115 usdcnh daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In the chart above, the price of USD/CNH had been moving higher since the pair broke out of a pennant formation on August 15th.  Price formed a local high on September 28th.near 7.2672.  USD/CNH pulled back briefly, then continued moving higher in an ascending wedge formation. On November 4th, price broke below the wedge and pulled back to support today, near 7.0125.

 

Trade USD/CNH nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The expected retracement of the breakdown from a descending wedge is a 100% retracement.  On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CNH pulled back to the beginning of the ascending wedge and the 50% retracement level from the lows of August 10th to the highs of October 25th near 7.0416.  If USD/CNH continues to move lower, the first support level is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe at 6.9648.  Below there, support crosses at the lows of September 12th near 6.9108, then the highs from May 13th at 6.8382.  However, if support hold and price bounces, the first resistance level is the lows from November 4th at 7.1718, then the highs of November 9th at 7.2798.  Just above there, the next resistance level is at the bottom trendline of the previous ascending wedge, near 7.3125.

20221115 usdcnh 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The data release from China during the Asian session today was much worse than expected.  USD/CNH halted its selloff and held support at support and a 50% retracement level.  Will it hold and move higher?  It may depend on how much the Chinese government is willing to further support the economy.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD/CNH Retail Sales

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

5Bitcoins
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:39 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:04 PM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 05:09 PM
        japan_02
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 23, 2025 10:36 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.