EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services

NFP results drop, ISM PMI Services coming up

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 10:52 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The volatility rippled across the charts on January 5th, 2024, following the consecutive release of the non-farm payroll and the ISM Services PMI results, leaves a question mark for today’s scenario. For today:

  • U.S. non-farm payroll results dropped towards 175K, adding bearish pressures to the U.S Dollar Index and bullish pressures upon the EURUSD charts

  • ISM PMI Services are expected to increase further into industrial expansion metrics, from 51.4 to 52. Being a leading economic growth metric alongside the ISM PMI Manufacturing Index, the strength of its result can either amplify or reverse those imposed by today’s NFP results.

EURUSD - 1H Time Frame – 05/01/2024

EURUSD 1h

With direct negative correlation to the U.S Dollar Index, the previous impact of the mentioned indicators stirred a volatility range of 72 pips on the EURUSD chart, giving caution to the release once again. 

EXY – 4H Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

EXY

Looking at the Euro Currency Index (EXY), a potential breakaway gap is under formation, jumping above the previous end of April high, which happens to be a zone of significant support and resistance since November 2023. Regarding the chart’s smoothed relative strength index, the momentum indicator surpassed the neutral 50 zone, confirming further bullish trends.

EURUSD – 4H Time Frame – 5/03/2024

EURUSD 4h

 The EURUSD jumped amid negative non-farm payroll results, surpassing the significant 1.0750 zone, and heading towards the potential resistance levels near 1.0830 and 1.0880 highs consecutively. The smoothed relative strength index is in a strong bull mode; however, if bearish momentum enters the play, prices can potentially hold support near 1.0750 again.

 The upcoming ISM Services PMI result is watched closely for a momentum addition or reversal to the current chart trends. 

 

Related tags: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Euro NFP Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil analysis: Brent aims to find a low after sharp drop
Today 12:11 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Today 07:01 AM
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
Today 01:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil analysis: Brent aims to find a low after sharp drop
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:11 PM
    Jobs
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 07:49 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 07:01 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 06:01 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.