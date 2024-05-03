EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services

The volatility rippled across the charts on January 5th, 2024, following the consecutive release of the non-farm payroll and the ISM Services PMI results, leaves a question mark for today’s scenario. For today:
-
U.S. non-farm payroll results dropped towards 175K, adding bearish pressures to the U.S Dollar Index and bullish pressures upon the EURUSD charts
-
ISM PMI Services are expected to increase further into industrial expansion metrics, from 51.4 to 52. Being a leading economic growth metric alongside the ISM PMI Manufacturing Index, the strength of its result can either amplify or reverse those imposed by today’s NFP results.
EURUSD - 1H Time Frame – 05/01/2024
With direct negative correlation to the U.S Dollar Index, the previous impact of the mentioned indicators stirred a volatility range of 72 pips on the EURUSD chart, giving caution to the release once again.
EXY – 4H Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale
Looking at the Euro Currency Index (EXY), a potential breakaway gap is under formation, jumping above the previous end of April high, which happens to be a zone of significant support and resistance since November 2023. Regarding the chart’s smoothed relative strength index, the momentum indicator surpassed the neutral 50 zone, confirming further bullish trends.
EURUSD – 4H Time Frame – 5/03/2024
The EURUSD jumped amid negative non-farm payroll results, surpassing the significant 1.0750 zone, and heading towards the potential resistance levels near 1.0830 and 1.0880 highs consecutively. The smoothed relative strength index is in a strong bull mode; however, if bearish momentum enters the play, prices can potentially hold support near 1.0750 again.
The upcoming ISM Services PMI result is watched closely for a momentum addition or reversal to the current chart trends.