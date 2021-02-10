Double Whammy for Yields

Bonds trade inversely to yields

February 10, 2021 5:54 PM
Close-up of market chart

On Wednesday, US CPI showed that the inflation rate month over month in January was 0.3% vs a 0.3%  reading in December.  In addition, core inflation was flat in January after a revised flat reading in December.  Fed’s Powell also spoke later in the day at the Economic club of New York and said he doesn’t expect a large nor sustained increase in inflation right now.  He said price rises from  a burst of spending as the economy reopens is not likely to be sustained!

10-year yields have been in an upward sloping channel since August 2020.  On Monday, 10-year yields tried once again to push through the top of the channel and made a post pandemic high near 1.20%, however it failed once again.

With today’s CPI data and Powell comments, its no surprise that yields moved lower.

An easy asset to use to trade bond yields is through the ishares 7-10 year treasury bond ETF, ticker IEF. 

Bonds trade inversely to yields. So, if you believe yields will move lower, you would buy the ETF.  If you believe yields will move higher, you would sell the ETF. 

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.


 
Related tags: Bonds Treasuries CPI Powell

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.