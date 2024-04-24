﻿

US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open

The US 2-year bond yield remains support, which is capping the yield at 5% and weighed on the US dollar. And that helped AUD/USD rise for a second day ahead of a key AU CPI report.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 12:09 AM
interest_rates_02
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The British pound was the strongest FX major on Tuesday after BOE’s chief economist said he’d “err on the side of caution for cutting bank rate”, sending GBP up against all of its major peers. Pill also warned that the latest official data showing a large fall in unemployment should not be taken at ‘fade value’, which is why the central bank is placing greater emphasis on service price inflation and wage growth over unemployment.

 

The pound had come under increasingly bearish pressure in recent days on bets of two rate cuts, beginning in August. Yet Pill’s comments allowed mean reversion to kick in and saw GBP/USD rise 0.8%, in line with my bullish, countertrend bias on Tuesday.

 

20240424us2yr

 

The US dollar began to retrace lower after failing to hold above 106. Which is encouraging as I have flagged a couple of times over the past week that the US 2-year bond found support at a historical level, which seemed to be capping yields at 5% and therefore raised the risks of a US dollar pullback.

 

  • WTI crude oil rallied in line with Tuesday’s bias and closed above $83, thanks to a weaker US dollar
  • Gold formed a bullish hammer at a 50% retracement level to suggest bullish mean reversion may kick in (but as for now, the bias is not for a break to new highs)
  • Wall Street indices rose for a second day ahead of earnings from big Tech
  • USD/JPY cautiously rose to a fresh 34-year high yet, for now at least, remains hesitant to tap the 155 handle ahead of a key US inflation report and BOJ meeting

 

20240424aucCPIfwdreturns

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

  • 11:30 – Australian quarterly and monthly CPI report
  • 18:00 – German Ifo business survey
  • 19:30 – US durable goods orders
  • 22:30 – Canadian retail sales

 

Australia’s inflation report is the biggest event for currency traders in today’s APAC session. The RBA pay very close attention to the quarterly report given its established history, and as it is perceived to be more robust than the monthly report it is assumed more likely to prompt any policy action from the RBA.

 

Clearly what most want to see is a softer set of inflation figures to warrant a cut from the RBA sooner than later. Let looking through the data for CPI q/q, odds slightly favour a miss with 43.5% higher than estimates and 46.4% lower than estimate. Only 0.94% of the CPI q/q reads came in on estimate according to the data.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

  • This has seen AUD/USD post negative average returns on CPI day, T+1 and T+2.
  • The strongest negative returns are T+2
  • Yet T+1 is the strongest negative median returns
  • The ASX 200 has averaged flat returns on CPI day and T+1
  • Although the ASX 200 has produced positive median returns on CPI day, T+1 and T+3

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The two-day rally for AUD/USD has seen the pair reach my upside target zone in the4 first half of the week, as anticipated. How much higher it climbs from here is now down to whether CPI data comes in stronger than expected and if the US dollar continues to correct. Given NZ inflation remains sticky and it tends to move in lockstep with Australia’s inflation, there’s a chance that today’s CPOI report won’t be enough to replenish dovish bets to materially weaken AUD/USD.

 

And with AUD/USD sitting in a resistance zone, my bias is neutral until the data arrives and we get a better feel for the US dollar’s direction. Ultimately, a soft CPI report coupled with USD strength could prove to be the high for AUD/USD and another crack at breaking below 64c.  But unless we are treated to a broad risk-on environment, I suspect the upside potential for AUD/USD could be limited. And if AUD/USD does top out around current levels, it keeps the head and shoulders top in play which brings a move down to 63c onto the agenda.  

20240424audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas AUD USD USD Dollar Forex Yields Bonds

Latest market news

View more
US dollar stumble a tremor before the true FX earthquake hits
Today 11:01 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 23, 2024
Today 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Tesla earnings
Today 01:15 PM
Gold analysis: Can metal start rising again now?
Today 11:30 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:18 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD forecast: Here’s why the US dollar rally has stalled
Today 04:19 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

gold_04
Gold’s worst day in two years, Crude oil eyes bounce above $80: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:48 PM
    Research
    US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 11:27 PM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD holds 64c ahead of AU jobs, crude oil slips 3%: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 17, 2024 11:16 PM
        aus_10
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 dragged lower during risk-off trade: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 16, 2024 10:19 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.