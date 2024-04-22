﻿

EUR/USD, Gold, Crude Oil, 2-year note analysis: COT report

Asset managers piled into the 2-year note that their fastest pace on record, EUR/USD futures traders are on the cusp of flipping to net-short exposure, and managed funds are increasing their short exposure to gold and crude oil.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 4:42 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report - as of Tuesday April 16, 2024:

  • Net-long exposure to EUR/USD futures fell to just 12.2k contracts, its least bullish level since September 2022
  • GBP/USD futures net-long exposure continued to fall and now sits at just 8.6k contracts among large speculators
  • Yen traders continued to pile into shorts with JPY/USD futures net-short exposure rising to a fresh 17-year high
  • Net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures declined for a fourth week among large speculators
  • Large speculators pushed net-short exposure to Swiss franc futures to the most bearish level since May 2019
  • Net-short exposure to CAD futures rose to a near 7-year high
  • Managed funds trimmed net-long exposure to gold futures for a second week
  • Futures traders continued to increase gross-short exposure to WTI crude oil
  • Asset managers piled into long bond positions to the 2-year note at their fastest weekly pace on record
  • Asset managers trimmed net-long exposure to US indices and the Dow Jones futures contract was on the cusp of flipping to net-short exposure
  • The 10-year bond note is on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure among large speculators

 

20240422cotRankCI

20240422cotnetCI

 

US dollar positioning (IMM data) – COT report:

Net-long exposure to the US dollar against futures markets on the CME exchange rose got a fifth week, up US $7.7 billion for the week. The realisation that the Fed are in no position to cut took its time to filter through to Fed fund futures, but we can see here that futures traders got the memo over a month ago with increasingly bullish bets.

Net-long exposure rose to its most bullish level since June 2019 against all futures and G10 currencies.

It remains debatable as to whether we see a sentiment extreme here; positioning may be at a multi-year high but we have seen it rise ~50% more from current levels in the last decade, and the US dollar index remains beneath its 2023 high. On that note, the correlation between IMM USD positioning and the US dollar index has not always been perfect, with a clear divergence in H2 2022.

20240422cotUSD

 

 

2-year bond note positioning – COT report:

Asset managers did not hang about when they piled into the 2-year note, as they increased their gross-long exposure at the fastest weekly pace on record according to data via Refinitiv. This suggests the underlying bond price is assumed to move lower, sending yields higher in due course. Net-long exposure tends to track the trend of yields fairly well over time, and this could indicate a higher US dollar if correct this time around.

20240422cotBonds

 

EUR/USD (Euro dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

Looking at the rate which traders are piling into the US dollar alongside the likelihood of the ECB cutting in June, I’m surprised to see large speculators aren’t net short EUR/USD already. At just 12.2k contract net-long, it is the least bullish level since September 2022. Gross shorts have been trending higher for large specs and asset managers since Q4, and whist asset managers remain heavily net long they are trimming their long exposure. It just seems a matter of time before EURUSD flips to net short.

20240422cotEUR

 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

 

CAD/USD (Canadian dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

Traders have been piling into short bets against the Canadian dollar on expectations for the central bank to begin cutting rates as soon as June. There is a reasonable chance they will cut rates, but will it be enough to justify the current surge into CAD shorts? Unless the BOC signals further cuts and inflation continues to soften, then CAD may be fast approaching a sentiment extreme.

20240422usdcad

  • Net-short exposure is at its most bearish level in nearly seven years among large speculators
  • Gross shorts are also at a near 7-year high
  • Yet CAD/USD is holding above a key support level (USD/CAD is approaching resistance) with the prospects of a sentiment extreme

 

 

WTI crude oil (CL) positioning – COT report:

Crude oil prices declined for a second week despite the spike higher on Friday around Middle East headlines. The weekly chart has provided a 3-week bearish reversal called an evening star formation, to suggest a swing high formed two weeks ago on the weekly chart.

20240422cotWTI

  • Asset managers increased short exposure by 32.7k contracts (66.5%) and trimmed shorts by -3.6k (-1.3%)
  • Net-long exposure fell to a 5-week low among this set of traders
  • Large speculators increased short exposure to crude oil by 14.9k contract (13.9%)

 

 

Gold futures (GC) positioning – COT report:

Picking a top on gold has proved to be a bad move for bears, even if bullish momentum is waning. But there is evidence slowly building on the futures market that the lust for gold is receding – even if only by subsets of futures traders. I’m not making a bearish case as such, but caution may be warranted at these highs, or at least expectations of exponential gains from here could be reconsidered.

20240422cotGold

  • Net-long exposure among managed funds trimmed for a second week
  • Funds increased gross short exposure for a second week and trimmed longs last week
  • Large speculators also trimmed net-long exposure slightly last week

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD Gold Oil Bonds Yields EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold price forecast: Sustainable bull markets need to breathe occasionally
Yesterday 11:20 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
Yesterday 04:00 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Geopolitical risks, AU and US inflation in focus
April 20, 2024 10:00 PM
Gold outlook: Metal continues to defy gravity, but how long?
April 20, 2024 12:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
April 19, 2024 01:23 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
April 19, 2024 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Close-up of market chart
US dollar, yen, VIX, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report – April 15, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
April 15, 2024 12:48 AM
    Research
    US dollar, EUR/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 8, 2024 03:35 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD net-short exposure reached a record high last week: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 25, 2024 01:30 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 17, 2024 11:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.