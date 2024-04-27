Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews

Earnings drove volatility last week and continue to roll in this week. Attention will be on Amazon, Apple and HSBC. Here we look at what to expect.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 7:37 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • Amazon Q1 earnings - Tuesday April 30.
  • Apple Q2 earnings - Thursday May 2. 
  • HSBC Q1 earnings  Tuesday April 30

 

Last week, the S&P 500 rose 2.5%, snapping a three-week losing run. Upbeat market reactions to earnings from Tesla, Alphabet, and Microsoft offset disappointment from Meta. Earnings were in the driving seat, with the market barely reacting to hotter-than-expected inflation and yields rising to a five-month high.

Earnings continue to roll in this week, as well as the FOMC rate decision and non-farm payroll data, which could also impact sentiment. A more hawkish-sounding Fed and ongoing strength in the US jobs market could drive market direction and earnings.

 

Amazon earnings preview

Amazon will release Q1 earnings as its share price trades 18% higher YTD, outperforming the broader market, which has traded up 8% so far in 2024. Expectations are for a jump in Q1 EPS and revenue.

The results follow last week's announcements of new initiatives, including a grocery delivery subscription service and new AI tools. A big focus will also be on AWS and the potential upside in advertising revenue after its 24% growth in 2023 to $47 billion. Investors will look for signs of this impressive growth continuing.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the company’s most-watched growth metrics, is expected to record 15% year-over-year growth as more businesses shift their data storage to the cloud, up from 13% the previous year.

Wall Street is expecting:

EPS of $0.83 and revenue of $142.53 billion.

Vs EPS $0.31 on revenue of $127.36 billion in Q1 2023.

Amazon forecast – technical analysis

After falling from the all-time high of 189.80, Amazon trended lower before finding support on the 100 SMA. The price rebounded and is testing the 50 SMA. The long lower wick on Thursday’s candle suggests there was little buying-selling demand at the lower price and could indicate the end of a downtrend.

Strong earnings could help propel the price back up to 189.70 and fresh all-time highs. Support can be seen at 166.00, the 100 SMA, and the weekly low.

Amazon forecast chart

Apple earnings preview

Apple will report Q2 earnings as the share price trades down 14% YTD, underperforming the broader market. The selloff reflects concerns over iPhone sales in China, a weaker consumer environment, and investors punishing Apple for its slow start to the AI race.

iPhone sales remain Apple's primary driver, and investors are bracing for a weaker quarter, which the firm warned about. Headwinds in China, a key market where reports point to a 19% decline in iPhone sales and longer replacement cycles globally, could also hurt iPhone numbers.

However, profitability could still be strong, offsetting slower sales as Apple also benefits from a stronger services business. There are unlikely to be any major AI updates, as the firm appears to be sticking to its late-to-market but with a superior product strategy.

Wall Street is expecting:

 EPS of $1.50 on revenue of $89.8 million

Vs. $1.88 on $117.51 billion in Q2 2023.

Apple forecast – technical analysis

Apple trades within a longer-term falling channel. The price recently rebounded off 165, the October 2023 low, as it looks towards 178.00, the April high. It would take a rise above this level for bulls to take back control.

Sellers will look to retest 165.00, opening the door to 156.00, the February 2023 high.

Apple forecast chart

HSBC earnings preview

HSBC is the last of the big banks to report. Expectations are for HSBC to follow in the footsteps of its peers, posting a fall in earnings amid a squeeze on margins amid intense competition for mortgages and deposits, and on the expectations that central banks will cut rates this year. However, HSBC differs from other UK banks because it focuses on Asia. However, that may not be positive, given the ongoing property crisis in the region and amid headlines that the group wrote down the value of its stake in BoCom, a Chinese bank, by $3 billion.

The bank may be buoyed by changing rate expectations in the US amid growing doubts that the Fed will be cutting rates any time soon. The increasing likelihood that US rates will stay high for a longer period could help lift guidance.

HSBC forecast – technical analysis

HSBC broke out of range and traded within a rising channel, trading above 660p, around an all-time high. The RSI supports further upside while it remains out of overbought territory.

Buyers will look to rise above 667p to fresh all-time highs. Support is seen at 630p.

HSBC forecast chart

Related tags: US Tech Earnings Earnings US earnings

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: SPX rises after more tech earnings & despite sticky inflation
Yesterday 01:25 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:40 AM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
April 25, 2024 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
April 25, 2024 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
April 25, 2024 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
April 25, 2024 11:14 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Tech Earnings articles

Congress building
S&P 500 Analysis: SPX rises after more tech earnings & despite sticky inflation
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:25 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:40 AM
      Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
      DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 25, 2024 03:09 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 25, 2024 03:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.