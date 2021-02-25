VIDEO 7 Year US Treasury Auction may be a sign of trouble for the Fed

What does this mean for the US economy? It means the Fed is in trouble.

February 26, 2021 2:01 AM
Federal reserve USD $100 note

The 7 Year US Treasury Action went horrible today.  The bid to cover was 2.045, the lowest on record!  In addition, Indirect bids fell to 38.06%.  

As a result of the weak auction, bonds prices across the board fell and yields spiked.  The closely watched 10-year yield spiked through 1.5 % on the results for the first time since February 21st, 2020 to a current high of 1.544%.  

What does this mean for the US economy?  It means the Fed is in trouble.  The bond market has been telling us this for a while now, though Powell continues to say everything is fine. 

Learn more about commodity trading opportunities.


 
Related tags: Bonds Treasuries Powell Fed

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Costco, Salesforce earnings & BP looks to OPEC+
Today 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: 39000 Barrier on Hold, Rebound or Drop?
Yesterday 02:22 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises but the recovery could be short -lived
Yesterday 01:54 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks could resume drop after Thursday’s reversal
Yesterday 11:52 AM
USD, yields rise into next week’s PCE inflation: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:46 AM
USD/JPY: Japanese disinflationary pressures build casting doubt over future BOJ hikes
Yesterday 12:41 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

united_states_02
How US government bond auctions work and why they’re important to financial markets
By:
David Scutt
May 9, 2024 06:36 AM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 3, 2024 01:00 AM
      interest_rates_02
      US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD, Gold, Crude Oil, 2-year note analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 22, 2024 03:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.