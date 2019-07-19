USDJPY Hits Resistance after Fed Walked Back Williams Dovish Comments

Given the negative sentiment towards the dollar and with safe-haven gold rallying, I wouldn’t be surprised if the USD/JPY resumed lower from here.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 19, 2019 4:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

About two hours after Europe closed yesterday, stocks and bonds jumped while yields and the dollar dropped as the market's odds of a 50 basis point rate cut in July spiked to nearly three quarters. This was triggered by New York Fed President John Williams, who dropped the most dovish of hints in a speech. Only, the move lasted just a few moments as a Fed spokesman quickly came out to issue a statement that Williams didn’t intend to suggest that the Fed would be making a large interest rate cut at the FOMC’s upcoming meeting this month. So, down went the probably of a 0.50% rate cut again, to below 50%, which caused the dollar to rebound.

But the USD/JPY, which is stuck inside a short-term bearish channel, has now reached the lower bound of horizontal resistance between 107.70 and 107.90, an area which was formerly support. Thus given the negative sentiment towards the dollar and with safe-haven gold rallying, I wouldn’t be surprised if the USD/JPY resumed lower from here. The first bearish objective would be the liquidity that is now resting below 107.20, with the area below 106.80 being the subsequent objective.


Source: City Index and Trading View

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.