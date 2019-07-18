FX Brief: Greenback Pummeled as Odds of a 50bps Rate Cut Rise
- The US dollar was the weakest major currency on the day as traders increased bets on a 50bps “double” rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this month. The proximate catalyst for shift was a dovish speech by NY Fed President Williams, when he noted that it was “better to take a preventative approach than to wait for disaster.”
- UK Parliament passed an amendment to prevent a Parliamentary shutdown in October ahead of Brexit. The pound was one of the strongest major currencies on the day as a result, along with the Australian dollar.
- Gold surged to test $1445, its highest level in more than six years. Oil dropped 2% on the day, despite weakness in the US dollar.
Latest market news
Today 01:00 AM
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 04:40 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
February 20, 2025 06:01 PM