usdchf six months of smart money bullish accumulation 2680872016

Friday’s US non-farm jobs report may well disappoint expectations after a number of leading indicators released throughout this week generally came out weaker than expected, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2016 5:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Friday’s US non-farm jobs report may well disappoint expectations after a number of leading indicators released throughout this week generally came out weaker than expected, not least the ISM’s employment component of the dominant services sector PMI today. But does that mean that the dollar will necessarily sell-off? And if it does sell-off, will it be sustained? Given the dollar’s weakness this week, we wouldn’t be surprised if it were to actually rally on Friday even if the jobs report disappoints expectations, possibly after an initial knee-jerk reaction lower. However at the same time, we don’t expect the buck to go to the moon either, as after all the focus right now is on politics and not many people will be willing to hold any bold positions going into the US elections next week.

One interesting currency pair to watch ahead of and after the NFP is the USD/CHF. For much of this year, the Swissy has been stuck in a relatively tight 500-pip range between 0.95 and 1.00. The dips have been bought, while the rallies have been sold. The most recent rally that began at the end of September caused the 50-day moving average to cross above the 200 as a bearish trend line also broke down. Eventually that rally stalled at just shy of parity towards the end of last month, before the Swissy slumped once again to fall back to below 0.9700 this week. But is it about to stage another rally now?

Well, if you observe price action closely since early May – when the Swissy formed a false breakdown reversal pattern at 0.95 – you will see that it has been putting in a series of higher highs and higher lows, often after deep retracements. This may well be an indication that the so-called “smart money” is buying the dips or accumulating long positions inside this wide consolidative range. If “they” weren’t accumulating longs then they would have been willing to allow price to take out liquidity pools on the downside i.e. the swings lows beneath which sell stops are often placed. Instead, higher lows have been formed while the rallies have often moved above the prior swings highs – where they may have unloaded their longs into the stop buy orders resting above those points – before reversing.

If the above observation is correct, then surely the smart money will try and defend the prior swing low at 0.9640 – for if they don’t, then that would be a break in the market structure in which case the sellers will gain the upper hand. It is interesting to note also that the USD/CHF has staged another deep retracement as it has gone even beyond the 78.6% Fibonacci level this time, thus shaking out much of the weaker longs from their positions.

So, for avoidance of doubt, I am pretty much bullish on the USD/CHF at these levels. But I will be very quick to admit that I am wrong if the prior low at 0.9640 breaks down. Thus I am expecting the Swissy to stage a rally towards prior reference points at 0.9843, 9865 and potentially move above parity over time.

16-11-03-usdchf

 

Related tags: Forex NFP Technical Analysis trading USD/CHF

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.