USDCAD Is a bottom near

There are numerous indicators of at least a short-term bottom in USD/CAD...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 26, 2021 11:55 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/CAD: Is a bottom near?

 “Those who pick bottoms get stinky fingers”

“Only baboons pick bottoms”

These memorable, if rather lewd, trading aphorisms serve as a reminder of the risks when betting against established downtrends. While trading against a trend tends to be a lower-probability strategy, it can offer strong risk/reward ratios if the stars align, and the current setup in USD/CAD may present an opportunity to do just that.

Fundamentally speaking, the ongoing strength in the Canadian dollar is relatively easy to explain. The price of oil, Canada’s most important export, has consistently moved higher over the last year, and WTI on the verge of breaking out to a nearly 3-year high above $67 as of writing. Meanwhile, short-term Canadian yields have actually risen more than their US counterparts over the last year, signaling investor confidence in the economic recovery and the potential for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates earlier than most of the developed world.

Looking at the chart, USD/CAD has been grinding relentlessly lower for more than a year since peaking above 1.46 amidst last March’s COVID-driven “flight to safety” surge in the US dollar. The pair has fallen about 2,500 pips over that period, with the 50-day EMA reliably capping short-term rallies since last October.

Notably, rates fell more than 350 pips below their 50-day EMA earlier this month and are still trading more than 200 pips below that medium-term trend measure as we go to press. Over the last year, USD/CAD has consistently formed at least a near-term bottom any time it fell more than 300 pips below its 50-day EMA.

In addition, as my colleague Matt Simpson noted earlier this week, speculators are more bullish on the loonie (bearish on USD/CAD) than they’ve been at any point in the last 18 months according to the CFTC’s Commitment of Traders report; positioning extremes like this are often seen as contrarian indicators that may be prone to reverse. With the more widely-followed 14-day RSI indicator forming a triple bullish divergence and rates testing strong previous support at the six-year lows near 1.2060, there are numerous indicators of at least a short-term bottom in USD/CAD:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

If the current low holds, the most immediate near-term target for bottom pickers will be previous-support-turned-resistance at 1.2250, followed by the 50-day EMA near 1.2320. Of course, to avoid getting a stinky finger, readers should consider setting stops on any counter-trend trade, with a break to new six-year lows below the 1.20 handle in this case opening the door for an accelerated selloff from here.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Forex USD CAD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.