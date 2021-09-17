USChina tensions on the rise again Could USDCNH be reweaponized

The two sides are nowhere near rolling back the tariffs that kickstarted the “trade war” three years ago...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 17, 2021 9:06 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US-China tensions on the rise again: Could USD/CNH be (re-)weaponized?

Remember when “US-China trade tensions easing/escalating” was used as an explanation for every market movement back in 2018?

We’re not nearly back to that point yet, but geopolitical tensions between the planet’s two largest economies are once again on the rise, weighing on global risk appetite. The latest point of contention is the announcement of a new security alliance between the US, Britain, and Australia to help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Predictably, Beijing saw the decision as a “highly irresponsible” move that would severely damage regional stability and jeopardize efforts to halt nuclear-weapon proliferation.

The latest hubbub comes after a tumultuous start to the Biden Administration, where the US has called out China over human-rights abuses in the Xianjing region, a crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, and cybersecurity breaches. Meanwhile, despite a call between Presidents Biden and Xi earlier this month, the two sides are nowhere near rolling back the tariffs that kickstarted the “trade war” three years ago. Indeed, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that the Biden Administration is considering launching an investigation into Chinese industrial subsidies that could result in even more tariffs between the two countries.

Market impact: USD/CNH

So far, these rising tensions have had a relatively limited impact on markets, but if relations continue to deteriorate, we could see traders take notice quickly. The most important market to watch around this theme may well be USD/CNH, which has spent most of the year consolidating in the mid-6.00s after a steep drop from around 7.20 in the second half of last year.

If the US takes additional actions to curb trade between the two nations, the PBOC may allow the yuan to depreciate in an effort to offset any economic impact. In the short-term, a break above 6.50 in USD/CNH would be the first sign that the pair may be poised for further gains toward its 10-month highs in the 6.60 area:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Regardless of what happens with the yuan, the relationship between the world’s two largest economies is worth monitoring closely, and based on the direction it’s been heading in recently, the situation may get worse before it gets better.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex China CNY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.