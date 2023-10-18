Euro Analysis: EUR/USD’s Early Week Rally Stalls, Bears Still in Control

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Thursday 3:26 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD Key Points

  • The economic calendar for the Eurozone is relatively quiet until next week, leaving US developments to drive EUR/USD.
  • Next week brings PMI and IFO surveys, as well as the European Central Bank meeting.
  • EUR/USD’s early week rally is reversing, keeping the downward bias intact within a bearish channel.

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis

Broadly speaking, the Eurozone’s economic calendar is relatively quiet heading into next week’s European Central Bank meeting…and even there, Christine Lagarde and company are highly unlikely to make any meaningful changes to monetary policy. The only data on the calendar today was Construction Output for August, which slipped -1.1% vs. 0.8% last month, but traders have mostly shrugged off the release as insignificant in the grand scheme.

Looking out a bit further, next week should bring some more meaningful economic data even beyond the ECB meeting. In particular, Tuesday brings the release of Flash PMI surveys, which provide one of the best measures of current, on the ground economic activity among all data releases. We’ll also get a look at the IFO survey of business conditions in the Eurozone’s largest and most important economy, Germany, which could influence the outlook for the currency bloc heading into the winter months.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Daily Chart

eurusd_euro_technical_analysis_daily_chart_10182023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The world’s most widely-traded currency pair got off to a solid start to this week, but its gains from the first two days of the week are mostly reversing in today’s trade. As the chart above shows, EUR/USD again rallied into resistance at the top of its bearish channel before reversing back to the downside today (a surge to 16-year highs in 10-year US Treasury yields no doubt contributed to today’s broad-based strength in the dollar).

Looking ahead, the technical bias in EUR/USD remains to the downside as long as the bearish channel holds. The next support area to watch is around the year-to-date lows at 1.0480, with additional support possible from the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2022-2023 rally near 1.0400. Only a break above this week’s high and the 21-day EMA near 1.0585 would erase the current bearish bias.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis ECB

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks drop in risk-off trade and ahead of TSLA, NFLX earnings
Today 02:54 PM
Gold outlook: Has the metal run too far too fast?
Today 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 18, 2023
Today 12:07 PM
DAX Analysis: Stocks struggle on MidEast tensions, higher for longer rates
Today 11:00 AM
Football stocks to watch in 2023: which football clubs can you buy shares in?
Today 08:45 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD probes resistance ahead of CPI, Fed speakers: European open – 18/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:49 AM
    EUR/USD: Dollar bolstered by safe haven status, energy riches and economic momentum
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:10 AM
      gpbusd_06
      GBP/USD, gold to withhold dollar strength? European open – 17/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:31 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD analysis: Focus remains fixated on Mideast – Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 16, 2023 11:46 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.