Canadian election Liberals fail to secure majority USDCAD AUDCAD

Trudeau’s efforts to secure a majority went unnoticed as voters kept things the same

September 22, 2021 2:28 AM

Canadian election: Liberals fail to secure majority: USD/CAD; AUD/CAD

Justin Trudeau will remain Prime Minister of Canada, however his Liberal Party failed to secure a majority in Parliament.  In other words, Trudeau’s efforts to secure a majority went unnoticed as voters kept things the same.  Liberals are projected to have 158 seats vs 170 seats needed for a majority.  The success that Trudeau had in dealing with the vaccine distribution helped him decide on the snap-elections.  However, it almost failed him as the Delta variant caused new, higher cases. But in the end, Trudeau will still be in control of the government.  Conservatives seemly have 119 seats, Bloc Quebecois 34, New Democratic 25, and Green 2.  Thus, Trudeau will still need to the help of others in order to pass legislation.

Your Guide to the Canadian Dollar

USD/CAD seems to be taking the results of the election in stride.  After failing to push below the 200- and 50-Day Moving Averages, as well as the neckline of a nearly complete head and shoulders pattern, USD/CAD bounced from 1.2623 to a high yesterday of 1.2896!   However today, as investors digest the election results (and await the results of tomorrow’s FOMC meeting), USD/CAD has formed a small, inside doji candle.  This tells us that the results were pretty much as expected, and investors are not concerned that the government will remain the same.  1.2990 is horizontal resistance above followed the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the June 1st lows at 1.3025.  Support converges at the 50 Day Moving Average and the upward sloping trendline near 1.2600.

Source:  Tradingview, Stone X


Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore


As my collogue Matt Weller pointed out in the Canadian Election Preview, AUD/CAD had a nice runup from the recent lows during the end of summer.  After running into resistance near 0.9375, the pair may be rolling over and resuming the longer-term trend it began in February.  The zone of resistance above is between 0.9375 and 0.9414, followed by the 200 Day Moving Average at 0.9520.  A confluence of support is below  at the 50 Day Moving Average, an upward sloping trendline near 0.9250, followed by the August 24th lows at 0.9114.  The 50% retracement from the March 2020 lows to the February 22nd highs is further below at 0.9036.

Source:  Tradingview, Stone X

With Trudeau retaining the role of Prime Minister and the Liberals failing to clinch a majority in Parliament, the Canadian government remains the same after Monday’s elections.  The focus now for USD/CAD now turns to the upcoming FOMC meeting.  For AUD/CAD, the focus turns to the coronavirus and how long it will take the Australian economy to recovery from lockdowns.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex CAD Election Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.