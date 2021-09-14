Canadian election preview AUDCAD in focus as Liberals cling to a tiny lead

The most likely scenario is a minority government, meaning that the winning party will have to collaborate with other parties to reach a consensus about new policies...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 14, 2021 9:07 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Canadian election preview: AUD/CAD in focus as Liberals cling to a tiny lead

After staying cooped up inside for most of the past 18 months, Canadian citizens finally have an excuse to venture outside their homes: The country holds a snap election next week, and based on the polls, it’s poised to be a tight one, with potentially significant market implications.

When is the Canadian election 2021?

The 2021 Canadian federal election will take place on Monday September 20, 2021, and if it’s anything like past elections, the results could well be known by that evening.

Who are the candidates in the Canadian election 2021?

While there were six “parties” (including Independents) represented in parliament when it was dissolved on August 15, there are three primary candidates/parties to watch:

  • Liberal party: Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudueau
  • Conservative Party: Erin O’Toole
  • New Democrat party: Jagmeet Singh

What are the Canadian election 2021 polls showing?

The most recent polls show a minor lead for the Liberals, with CBC News showing an average support of 31.9% in recent polls. Just behind, the Conservatives have been averaging 31.3 support in recent polls while the New Democrats have been polling at 19.4%.


Source: CBC News

Notably, the Liberals do have a seat advantage in parliament, which makes them the party most likely to emerge with the most seats by a bigger margin than the polls would suggest; CBC News estimates a 71% chance of the Liberals emerging with the most seats, compared to just 28% for the Conservatives as the chart below shows:

Source: CBC News

How will the 2021 Canadian election impact markets?

The most likely scenario is a minority government, meaning that the winning party will have to collaborate with other parties to reach a consensus about new policies, and this likelihood may well prevent any dramatic market moves.

My colleague Joe Perry has already broken down the key technical levels and factors to watch for the USD/CAD currency pair in his Currency Pair of the Week article, so we’ll focus in on AUD/CAD, our second most-traded loonie cross.

Since peaking near parity (1.00) in late February, AUD/CAD has been trending lower for over six months to hit a low around 0.9100 so far. That said, the pair has seen an impressive rally over the last three weeks to test previous resistance around the 0.9380 level. Despite the impressive short-term rally, the longer-term bias on AUD/CAD remains to the downside as long as rates remain below the previous highs and 200-day EMA in the 0.9380-0.9400 zone:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Depending on the outcome of the election, rates could easily retrace the recent rally and fall back below 0.9200 to resume the longer-term downtrend later this month.


How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: CAD Forex Election

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
Today 01:00 AM
    USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
        Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 23, 2024 02:57 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.