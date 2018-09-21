Calm on 10 year Treasury yield looks skin deep

A 10-year Treasury yield perched well above 3% leaves investors ‘exposed’ when risk appetite sours.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 21, 2018 7:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Summary


A 10-year Treasury yield perched well above 3% leaves investors ‘exposed’ when risk appetite sours.


Deceptive calm


The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is set to mark a fifth consecutive day of gains above 3%, the longest rising streak for benchmark borrowing costs since the middle of May. After approach to the 3% level triggered volatility earlier in the year, trepidation returned this week, albeit temporarily, to a market already unnerved by the dizzying U.S.-China dispute. Broader reaction has been calmer this time. Investors seem acclimatised, to an extent. But the frisson of anxiety that initially accompanied this week’s dive in Treasury prices shows the rate retains potency. Should risk-appetite wane in the near term, a fall below 3% is again likely to be seen as desirable for a return to stability. We don’t assume markets will remain as sanguine as they appear to be now about the elevation. 


High-wire act


On a near horizon, increasing chances of a sustained dollar consolidation could drag. The dollar stumbled this week as a stack of underlying supports wobbled. U. S.-China’s falling out, Brexit—at least until Friday, NAFTA, EMFX all turned less menacing. A run of disappointing economic data also brought speed bumps for the greenback. Speculators had ample pretexts to exit crowded positioning. Upshot: the greenback’s near-10% rally from February lows stuttered in mid-August. At the same time though, long-dated Treasurys’ balancing act— both dollar proxy (via yield) and safe haven (by price)—remains well in play. This sets up faster yield/dollar decoupling when the dollar’s safe-haven appeal is heightened, as of late. But saggy yields can rapidly revive, as per this week, in line with better perceived conditions for riskier markets, by which time Treasury rates might need to move fast to close the gap to dollar pricing. As we’ve seen, such sudden moves can be alarming.


10-year yield won’t fight the Fed


The bigger backdrop is the Fed’s rock-solid rate path. It’s pointing higher well into 2019 before investors see a pause, by which time the target rate could be up 100 basis points from here or more. This should keep any yield (and dollar) fatigue contained. Even if 3% has not been established as the 10-year's ‘resting rate’, we expect plenty more instances when benchmark borrowing costs look unmoored enough to spook investors in ‘riskier' assets.


Thoughts on 10-year Treasury yield technical chart


Technical chart factors are ambivalent about sustainability, but one basic observation is that the yield has truly ‘broken out’. Aside from escape velocity above 3%, the rate is through the top of a five-month range comprising of rising trendline support established in early April and, aside from a 7-session break in May, resistance from 25th April’s close (3.0240%). The upper end of the range has only been breached sustainably this week. That’s after the yield notched a nearby high on Monday (3.0220%).  So, at least some of the melt-up can be characterised as ‘momentum’, though it’s less clear how much impetus remains. It also turns out 3% is not just a totemic round number. The yield notched a highly significant annual close near 3%—3.006% to be exact—in 2013. Annual closes are a simple way for participants to orientate their attitude on an asset for the year ahead and beyond. The case builds for strong support slightly above 3%. On the upside, nothing sticks out that could pose a proper challenge before this year’s mid-May peak of 3.1280%. Despite setting higher daily closes each session since 13th September, the rate’s high this week (on Thursday) was a bit shy of the 3.1280% hurdle, scraping 3.0960%.

Technical price chart: U.S. 10-year Treasury bid yield – daily intervals - 1258 BST - 21-09-2018

Source: Thomson Reuters/City Index

Related tags: Bonds Dollar Interest rates Fed FOMC Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.