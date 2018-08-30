US profit taking sees indexes in the red

The FTSE started the day lower and did not recover from there, particularly after the US indexes started declining in the afternoon.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 30, 2018 12:55 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After several days of trading at or close to record highs, there was some profit taking across the US stock markets which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average decline 0.4% and the S&P 500 lose 0.3%.

Gilt sales spark current account funding concerns


The expansive British consumer borrowing on credit cards, bank loans and car finance has slowed down a little in July, growing at an annual pace of 8.5% compared with 8.8% the month earlier. Although this is still twice as high as the rate of annual wage increases in the UK when combined with a small decline in mortgage approvals and the slowing growth in house prices, it is causing concerns that Britain’s economy is beginning to slow down ahead of Brexit.

What will cause even more concern not only for the Bank of England but also the bond market and the Treasury is the fact that foreign investors sold over £17 billion worth of UK debt. Granted, in July a very large number of gilts were due for redemption, a total of around £33.5 billion pounds, but the total sold was more than ten-fold the previous month when foreign investors sold only £1.362 billion worth of gilts.

The fact that foreign investors are pulling out of UK debt in droves opens the question of how will Britain fund its current account deficit which is at the highest level of any major advanced economy. In 2016 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that Britain relies on the kindness of strangers for its financing needs.

The pound didn’t respond well to the latest flow of news and weakened by 0.22% against the dollar. However, it held up against the euro to trade up 0.26%.

US inflation rises in July


US consumer spending, though still at a relatively low level in historical terms, is beginning to pick up and has increased sharply in July for the fifth month in a row. 

The Fed’s inflation gauge, the PCE index, is now up 2.3%, the highest level since 2012. Unemployment is low and falling, the stock markets are at record high levels and US consumer confidence is at an 18-year high.

Combined, this all means that the Federal Reserve will have no option but to continue to hike rates at regular intervals with the next hikes earmarked for September and December.

The dollar mostly firmed against international currencies, up 0.50% against the euro, up 0.53% against the Canadian currency, but declined 0.40% against the yen.

Related tags: Bonds Dollar Euro Interest rates Sterling Fed US Japan UK 100 USD UK Commodities Carney Europe Forex Inflation Brexit Central Bank Bank of England Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.