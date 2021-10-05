With OPEC leaving output unchanged, what’s next for USD/CAD?

As demand for energy increases and OPEC supply remains constant, WTI and Brent oil prices should continue to increase as USD/CAD continues to decrease

October 6, 2021 5:40 AM
Oil rig in the sea

While expectations were that OPEC would leave output at 400,000 bpd at their October meeting, its obvious from the reaction in the oil markets that many had hoped they would increase supply.  After the announcement of “unchanged” from OPEC, oil markets gushed higher with WTI closing nearly +2.5% at 78.50 and Brent closing nearly +2.6% at 81.19. 

What factors move the price of oil?

It’s no surprise inflation is on the rise with oil prices surging.  For reference, WTI oil was up over 9.5% in September and after 2 days of trading, is up nearly 5.25% in October! Earlier, Tokyo released its CPI, which often acts a proxy for Japan as a whole.  Tokyo’s September CPI YoY was +0.3% YoY vs -0.4% in August, a majority of which was due to higher energy and food prices.  This was the first time the reading has been above 0% since July 2020. This has been seen across the globe, as inflation in Europe last week was shown to be 3.4% YoY vs 3% the previous month. 

What is inflation?

Where could it stop?  The first resistance level is the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the June 6th highs to the August 23rd lows.  Above there is the 2013 low near 85.50 and then the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement from the same timeframe as above at 86.49.  Notice that the RSI is in overbought territory, an indication that oil may be ready for a correction. First support is at prior highs of 77.07.

wti daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Brent Oil offers much of the same look as WTI as they are both trading at new highs for the year.  However, unlike WTI, Brent traded to new highs at 86.61 in October 2018. Resistance in front of that level is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the July 6th highs to the August 20th lows near 85.67.  There is also an upward sloping trendline from April 2020 which crosses near those levels.   If price breaks above the 161.8% Fibonacci level, there is room for it to run up to the November 2013 lows near 103.42!  Notice that just as with WTI, the RSI is overbought, indicating Brent may be ready for a pullback.  First support is at the highs from September 28th, near 80.06.

brent daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

USD/CAD made a evening star candlestick formation from August 19th to August 23rd, which is a reversal formation.  Indeed, price pulled back from a high of 1.2949 to 1.2493 on September 3rd at trendline support, extending back to July 5th.  The pair bounced from there but failed to take out the highs of August 20th.  This set up what was eventually a head and shoulders pattern, which broke the neckline yesterday near 1.2600.  USD/CAD has been moving lower with Crude Oil for the last four days.  The target for the head and shoulders pattern is the length from the head to the neckline, added to the breakdown of the neckline.  For USD/CAD on the daily timeframe, this level is near 1.2295.

usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

In addition to the head and shoulders pattern, we can see on the bottom of the chart that USD/CAD is highly correlated with WTI Crude Oil on a 240-minute frame.  We consider a strong correlation coefficient anything above +0.80 or below -0.80.  In this case the reading is -0.83, which means USD/CAD and WTI have a strong inverse correlation.  Therefore, on a 240-minute timeframe, the two assets trade in opposite directions much of the time.  Crude is currently in the middle of a band of support between roughly 1.2480 and 1.2592.  Within that zone, the pair is testing a horizontal level at 1.2259.  If price closes below, price could extend down to 1.2480.  Below there, USD/CAD  can fall all the way down to 1.2203 before reaching horizontal support. Given the directional correlation, if Crude Oil continues to move higher, USD/CAD should continue lower.  However, if Crude prices are in for a correction, as the RSI suggests, near-term resistance is the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.2620 and at today’s highs of 1.2630.

usdcad 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As demand for energy increases and OPEC supply remains constant, WTI and Brent oil prices should continue to increase.  If that occurs, the correlation between USD/CAD and oil should continue to move higher as well.  However, watch for a near-term correction as the RSI is in overbought territory.  With continued demand, bulls will be taking advantage of any chances they have to buy dips, which means USD/CAD should be offered on bounces!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI Crude Oil USD/CAD Brent Correlation

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    trading floor
    Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
    By:
    David Scutt
    July 11, 2024 11:31 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 11, 2024 10:40 PM
        Research
        Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 11, 2024 04:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.