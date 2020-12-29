USDJPY Industrial production below expectations

Japan's Industrial production was released below expectations.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 29, 2020 12:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY: Industrial production below expectations

This morning, Japan's industrial production was published flat in November, below +1.1% on month expected. On a yearly basis, industrial production was released at -3.4%, vs -2.3% expected and -3.0% the previous month. But JPY remains on the upside.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 104.70 as the nearest support would be set at December bottom at 102.85 and a second one would be set at March low at 101.15.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex JPY

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
Yesterday 04:45 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
Yesterday 01:35 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
December 31, 2023 06:48 AM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    canada_02
    USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 21, 2023 12:00 PM
        US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 21, 2023 05:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.