USD/JPY plunges 400 pips after suspected intervention

It was supposed to be a quiet day with Japan on a public holiday. Yet the initial rally to 160 may have irked central authorities enough to ditch their supposed day off, intervene and send USD/JPY 400-pips lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 3:56 PM
Forex trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It was supposed to be another quiet Asian session with Japan on a public holiday. Yet some had other plans, with an apparent speculative punt sending USD/JPY to 160 – its highest level in 34 years. And that may have irked central authorities enough to ditch their supposed day off, intervene and send USD/JPY 400-pips lower.

 

We’ll find out in due course if the MOF did indeed force the BOJ to act. But for now, we can expect a slew of headlines to follow, and yen prices prattle around and generally seek liquidity.

 

20240429usdjpyH1

 

Europe are yet to respond so perhaps we’ll see another bout of weakness for the yen. But I generally find that after such volatile and sudden moves, price action can enter what I think of as a ‘shell-shocked’ state which tends to ignore classic technical analysis and generally seek liquidity. With that said, 155 does appear to be a key level markets are focussing on.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q2 2024

 

Implied volatility for USD/JPY explodes in the Asian session

Take note that the 1-day implied volatility band is 331% of its 20-day average. However, given we have already seen USD/JPY erase Friday’s CPI gains in the blink of an eye, I suspect the implied volatility is now backwards looking and reflects expensive premiums over an expectation to be so volatility 24-hours from now. Still, it does highlight a likely level of nervousness for markets, and that also means price action could be fickle and prone to quick reversals, making it a tricky time for trade.

20240429forex

 

USD/JPY holds above 155

The 4-hour chart shows the swift reversal of prices, yet the fact its low perfectly respected the 155 level before retreating higher suggests it is a level of importance over the near term. Also note that there is a cluster of volume just beneath 155 which suggests the 154.50 – 155 area could hold as support. Yet on the same token, I doubt trades have the appetite to simply bid USD/JPY above 158, let along 160. And that could see prices trade in smaller ranges between the 155 – 158 area, which is still a healthy 300-pip range to toy with.

 

But with futures traders having pushed net-short exposure to JPY to their second highest level on record last week, plenty of bearish fingers have been burned around these highs and they may be reluctant to jump in. Even if the fundamentals point to a weaker yen (higher USD/JPY) further out. So that also leaves the potential for a move below 155, where perhaps traders may have more appetite to toy with the BOJ’s patience and enter long once more for another assault on 160. 

20240429usdjpyH4

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD JPY BoJ Intervention

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD flip to net-short, JPY shorts near record high: COT report
Today 04:03 AM
USD/JPY: Japan was just given every excuse to trigger BOJ intervention
Today 02:31 AM
US dollar, yields look set to close the gap with commodities
Yesterday 11:57 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD squares up to US dollar strength
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI on course to finish higher for fourth month
Yesterday 02:00 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead: Into the FOMC
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

inflation_02
US dollar, yields look set to close the gap with commodities
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:57 PM
    Wall Street sign with a building in background
    S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead: Into the FOMC
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 08:00 AM
      Forex trading
      USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 26, 2024 11:40 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 25, 2024 03:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.