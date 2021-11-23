US open: Futures mixed after Powell re-nomination, PMIs due

US stocks are set for a mixed start with the Nasdaq underperforming following Fed Chair Powell's re-nomination yesterday. PMIs are due next.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 24, 2021 12:49 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.06% at 35648

S&P futures -0.04% at 4681

Nasdaq futures -0.21% at 16348

In Europe

FTSE -0.06% at 7260

Dax -0.73% at 16017

Euro Stoxx -0.5% at 4315

Learn more about trading indices

Rotation out of high growth tech after Powell re-nomination

US stocks are set for a mixed open on Tuesday with the Nasdaq underperforming its major peers following the re-nomination of Fed Chair Powell  for  another 4 years at the head of the US central bank.

News of the announcement yesterday sent bond yields higher on expectations that Powell and the Fed could adopt a more aggressive approach to tightening monetary policy, with possibly 2 interest rate hikes next year.

Whilst such a move is supportive of cyclical stocks, high growth stocks which are particularly sensitive to higher interest rates plummeted lower. The Nasdaq closed yesterday -1.2% lower whilst the Dow Jones, which is more closely associated to cyclicals closed on higher ground.

The rotation out of high growth and into cyclicals is seeing some follow through today.

Attention is now turning towards US PMI data which is due shortly. Expectations are for business activity in November to tick higher to 59 for both the manufacturing and services sector. If European data is anything to go by then expect some upbeat numbers. A strong reading could add to speculation of a more hawkish Fed, lifting the USD whilst hurting the high growth Nasdaq.

Stocks in focus

In corporate Zoom is under the microscope whilst falling over 9% pre-market. The video-conference platform provider added fewer large clients and saw revenue growth slow to 35% in Q3, down from 360% this time last year as people returned to work in offices.

 

Where next for the Nasdaq?

After reaching an all time high of 16768 yesterday the Nasdaq was then slammed lower. The price broke below support at 16450 negating the near-term uptrend and broke below the month old rising trendline. The price is currently testing the 50 sma on the 4 hour chart at 16325. The RSI is bearish territory supportive of further downside. A move below the 50 sma is needed to expose the 100 sma at 16220. A move below 15900 would see the bias change to bearish. Should the 50 sma hold buyers will look to regain 16450 for a chance to target the all-time high.

Nasdaq chart

FX – USD extends gains, EUR rises from 20-month low

The USD is edging higher, building on yesterday’s gains following the re-nomination of Fed Chair Powell and a potentially more hawkish Powell as the recovery gathers speed.

EUR/USD is rebounding off a 20-month low after better-than-expected PMI data. The Eurozone composite PMI unexpectedly rose in November to 55.8, up from 54.2 and ahead of the 35.1 forecast. The data suggests that the Eurozone still saw decent growth in November despite rising headwinds. Price pressures have continued to mount in the survey which is prompting bets that the ECB could move to start tapering bond purchases soon.

GBP/USD -0.37% at 1.3350

EUR/USD -0.02% at 1.1236

Oil extends declines on supply & demand concerns

Oil prices are heading lower after the US announced that it will release 50 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves over the coming months in a bid to cool market prices. The move comes after OPEC shrugged off repeated requests by global leaders to increase output amid surging demand. President Biden had seen his popularity slip as petrol prices increased.

The question now is how will OPEC respond? The oil cartel has said that they are concerned of an oil glut next year and have already downgraded their demand outlook for Q4. Could OPEC consider reining in supply in light of Biden’s actions? For that we will need to wait until the next OPEC meeting at the start of December.

For now, API inventory data will be in focus.

WTI crude trades -0.3% at $76.40

Brent trades -0.1% at $79.01

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

14:45 Manufacturing & services sector PMIs

21:30 API crude oil inventories

 

How to trade with City Index

 

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Forex Indices USD Oil Nasdaq Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.