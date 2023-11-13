US Dollar Analysis: USD/JPY Tests 30+ Year Highs Ahead of US CPI

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Tuesday 3:05 AM
inflation_01
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

CPI and US Dollar Key Points

  • Traders and economists expect headline CPI to decelerate to 0.1% m/m (3.3% y/y). The “Core” CPI figure is expected to print unchanged at 0.3% m/m (4.1% y/y).
  • With the decline in the inflation rate seemingly stalling, a higher-than-expected inflation reading is likely to be more impactful to markets.
  • If USD/JPY can break conclusively above 152.00, it could clear the way for a bullish continuation toward as high as 155.00.

When is the US CPI Report?

The October US CPI report is scheduled for release on Tuesday November 14 at 8:30am ET.

US CPI Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect headline CPI to decelerate to 0.1% m/m (3.3% y/y). The “Core” CPI figure is expected to print unchanged at 0.3% m/m (4.1% y/y).

US CPI Report Preview

While the average American can hardly set foot outside their front door without hearing about the scourge of high inflation, the official data shows that the year-over-year inflation rate has been more than cut in half over the last year.

That said, for forward-looking policymakers and traders, the reason for concern is that the moderation in price pressures seems to be slowing, if not stopping altogether. As the chart below shows, the so-called “Core” CPI, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, is poised to print its 3rd straight month of 0.3% growth:

bloomberg_core_cpi_expectations_11132023

Source: BLS, Bloomberg

After the FOMC meeting earlier this month, most traders believe that the US central bank is done raising interest rates for this cycle, but in order for Jerome Powell and Company to wave the “all clear” flag, they’ll want to see the month-over-month Core CPI reading consistently printing in the 0.1-0.2% range, equivalent to the Fed’s 2% target.

With traders pricing in below 1-in-4 odds of another Fed rate hike this cycle, a higher-than-expected inflation reading is likely to be more impactful to markets. While one hot reading alone is unlikely to push the Fed toward hiking rates in December or January, it keeps that possibility on the table, especially if other economic data shows sisngs of accelerating.

US Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_daily_chart_11132023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Despite the broader US dollar rally stalling over the past month or two, USD/JPY has continued to grind higher on yen weakness. Notably, the pair bumped up to test last year’s 30+ year high near 152.00 earlier today, and the Bank of Japan has yet to intervene, even verbally, to stem the island currency’s ongoing weakness.

From a purely technical perspective, USD/JPY remains in a well-defined uptrend, with the 14-day RSI holding in a steady bullish range between 50 and 65. A clear break above resistance at 152.00, without any attempt to stop it from the BOJ, could clear the way for a bullish continuation toward as high as 155.00. At this point, only a break below the 50-day EMA around 149.00 would mark an end to the uptrend.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex CPI Inflation

Latest market news

View more
WTI analysis: Crude oil bounces off key support
Today 03:45 PM
USDBRL should reflect fiscal fears in Brazil and data for the US and China
Today 02:45 PM
S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 inches lower in a subdued start & after Moody's downgrade
Today 02:02 PM
Yuan stabilizes as China’s growth outlook slowly improves, but deflation remains a risk
Today 12:16 PM
GBP/USD analysis in focus ahead of key data – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 11:00 AM
Oil, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_06
USD/JPY: Weakening upstream inflation bodes ill for BOJ wage acceleration
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:02 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 10, 2023 08:46 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 9, 2023 08:29 AM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        USD/JPY rises to resistance, USD ready to retrace? Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2023 09:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.