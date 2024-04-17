﻿

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Nears 155 – Is the BOJ “The Boy Who Cried Wolf?”

For USD/JPY, the next test to watch will be at 155.00, and if the MOF/BOJ fail to act if USD/JPY breaches that level, traders may start to turn their eyes up to 160.00 next

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Thursday 12:40 AM
japan_09
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Key Points

  • Japanese policymakers again warned against the yen’s ongoing depreciation, but USD/JPY traders are not acting concerned.
  • Remember that “the boy who cried wolf” ultimately did see a wolf…but no one believed him!
  • For USD/JPY, the next test to watch will be at 155.00, and if the MOF/BOJ fail to act if USD/JPY breaches that level, traders may start to turn their eyes up to 160.00 next

Japanese policymakers were, once again, on the wires overnight, bemoaning the ongoing depreciation of the Japanese yen.

In a “cut and paste” reiteration of countless proclamations over the last few months, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi noted that “rapid FX moves are undesirable” and that it’s “important for currencies to move in a stable manner, reflecting fundamentals.” Separately, South Korea’s Finance Ministry issued a join statement saying that the country and Japan “share concerns about recent depreciation of [their] currencies” and that “they can deploy measures to stabilize any excessive FX volatility.”

Market Outlook USD/JPY

At this point, markets are treating Japanese policymakers like the proverbial “boy who cried wolf” and mostly ignoring their ongoing warnings…but wise traders will remember that in the fable, a wolf did eventually come and eat all the villagers.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis – USD/JPY Daily Chart

japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_daily_chart_04172024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Tying that possibility back to the FX market, it’s entirely possible that the Bank of Japan and Ministry of Finance will ultimately intervene to support the yen (push USD/JPY lower). As the chart below shows, the US-JP 2yr yield differential is notably smaller than it was when USD/JPY peaked at 152.00 in Q4 of last year, suggesting that USD/JPY’s surge may have outrun a key driver of fundamental value this year.

With USD/JPY at its highest level in 95%+ of FX traders’ careers, there’s little in the way of relevant technical resistance levels, so traders are keying in psychologically-significant “round numbers.” Therefore, the next test to watch will be at 155.00, and if the MOF/BOJ fail to act if USD/JPY breaches that level, traders may start to turn their eyes up to 160.00 next. Meanwhile, traders may view any short-term dips on outright BOJ intervention as “lower risk” buying opportunities until USD/JPY’s streak of higher highs and higher lows breaks.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex BoJ Intervention

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ inches higher ahead of Fed speakers
Today 01:13 PM
DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:55 AM
EUR/USD, DAX may be down – but they’re not fully out
Today 04:47 AM
WTI crude oil forecast: Price action unconvincing despite strong tailwinds, fat tail risks
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
Yesterday 11:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Close-up of market chart
US dollar, yen, VIX, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report – April 15, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
April 15, 2024 12:48 AM
    Day trader looking at trading screens
    USD/JPY analysis: Bullish breakout still on cards as Japan FX intervention looms
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 4, 2024 04:00 PM
      Forex trading
      USD/JPY outlook: Technical Tuesday - April 2, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 2, 2024 04:00 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD net-short exposure reached a record high last week: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 25, 2024 01:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.