US and Canadian Data Put Central Banks on Higher Alert

Retail Sales from the US and CPI from Canada were released, and both were big misses.

October 16, 2019 9:26 PM

US and Canadian Data Put Central Banks on High(er) Alert

Retail Sales out of the US and CPI out of Canada were released earlier today, and both were big misses. 

Question: Who do most economists say is the driver’s seat of the US economy?

Answer: The US Consumer

“Don’t bet against the US consumer” is another adage the is often thrown around.

US Retail Sales for September were released, and the results were not pretty for the US Economy.  The headline number (MoM) was -0.3% vs 0.3% expected, with an upward revision from 0.4% to 0.6%.   Although the revision to August number was higher,  it still nets a big miss.   This is the first time Retail Sales has fallen in seven months.  Core Retail Sales (excluding autos) was just as bad, with a (MoM) reading for September of -0.1% vs 0.2% expected.   This may be one of the first signs that the US consumer is concerned about the poor manufacturing data and the modest jobs data.  With the US-China trade deal still ongoing, consumers may be concerned about a pinch in their pocketbooks when and if tariffs are introduced.   The Retail Sales data just adds another piece of negative data that the FOMC must consider at their next meeting.  According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, the market is currently pricing in an 88% chance of a rate cut of 25bps on October 30th

CPI for September from Canada was also released this earlier.  CPI (MoM) was -0.4% vs -0.2% expected.  Although Core CPI (excluding food and energy) for September (MoM) was in line with expectations at 0%, this still is a net negative for the Canadian economy, as inflation data last month was bad as well.  Although employment data was good for Canada for September, the BOC must deal with weaker retail sales (last reading was from August) and continued lower inflation. 

USD/CAD was violently unchanged after the data from both countries was released at the same time.  As we discussed last week with the employment data, let’s review where price currently is trading in the longer-term picture.  On a daily,  price is still coiling in the apex of the longer-term triangle.  A break above 1.3400 or below 1.3150 should provide a longer-term direction, however 1.3150 is well supported.  Bulls will look to get long near this level and look for a move towards the top of the triangle. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

After failing at the 1.3350 level on numerous occasions,  USD/CAD recently broke below a rising trendline on a 240-minute timeframe.  The trendline now acts as resistance and comes across near 1.3250.  Bears may look to sell against this trendline.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Related tags: Dollar Forex Interest rates USD Central Bank FOMC Inflation Retail Sales CPI

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Today 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Today 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Today 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Today 05:46 AM
AUD/JPY falters at key highs once more as AU unemployment rises
Today 02:19 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
Today 01:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Forex trading
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
    jobs_07
    US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 26, 2024 03:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 19, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.