UK Claimant Count Better than Expected

With the revision lower to December’s number, the combined 2-month total is only +8,100!

February 18, 2020 8:30 PM

UK Claimant Count Better than Expected

The UK’s Claimant Count Change for January was +5,500 vs an expectation of +22,600 and a lower revised December reading of +2,600.   For those keeping track at home, the claimant count measures the change in the number of unemployed over a given month.  This is different than in most countries, where the change in the number of employed is measured.  Therefore,  a lower claimant count is better than expected and a higher claimant count is worse than expected.  With the revision lower to December’s number, the combined 2-month total is only +8,100!  This is stronger than any single month going back almost 2 years.

GBP/USD was already moving higher before the data, however once the pair broke through 1.3000, it was off to the races:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Price traded as high as 1.3050 before pulling back.  Resistance is 1.3050, then previous highs near 1.3070. 

The move higher came despite comments yesterday from David Frost, the UK’s Brexit negotiator, that the UK will not agree to following EU regulation in exchange for a free-trade agreement and is willing to accept a degree of trade friction. (Reuters).  Price action yesterday snapped a 5-day winning streak.  However today, GBP/USD is on the move higher once again trying to move back inside the apex of the symmetrical triangle on the daily timeframe.  Resistance on the daily now comes in at the downward sloping trendline near 1.3070 (the previous highs mentioned on the 30 minute), then horizontal resistance near 1.3200.  Horizontal support is near 1.2950 and then previous daily lows near 1.2872.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The strong move higher in the Pound can be seen in EUR/GBP as well.  The pair was already moving lower (stronger GBP) into the data release.  However, after the release, EUR/GBP pushed much lower and is currently testing the 2019 lows at .8275.  Notice however that the RSI is near extreme oversold conditions, indicating price may be ready for a short term bounce.  Sellers will look to add to positions to try and push price below .8275 looking for stops.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

And as we wrote about last week, below there is horizontal support and the 50% retracement level from the July 2015 lows to the summer 2019 highs, near .8115.  Although that level is 200 pips lower, if price does reach it, there are likely to be strong buyers with ahead of that level with stops building below it.  Horizontal resistance is 90 pips higher near .8375.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Price action for the Pound is going to be more likely driven by comments regarding trade negotiations between the UK and EU (which also may keep data subdued until there are agreements).  Although one data point does not make a trend,  don’t be surprised to see spikes in GBP if data such as this continues to impress.


Related tags: Dollar Forex GBP Sterling Trade War UK

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.